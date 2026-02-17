or
Jeffrey Epstein Once Joked About Inviting Pope Francis Over for a 'Massage' in Vulgar Email

Source: mega

The late convicted predator even made a crack about the former head of the Catholic Church climaxing.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein once suggested having Pope Francis over for a massage.

The vulgar idea was discovered in an email among the millions of files recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

In a message to his brother, Mark Epstein, in September 2015, when the late Pope was visiting the states, the dead s-- offender joked about inviting him over for an erotic rubdown.

Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein suggested he offer Pope Francis one of his beloved massages.

The child predator even made a crude quip about the former head of the Catholic Church climaxing.

"=hought (sic) id invite him for a massage," he wrote in an email that contained several odd typos. "So when he =ears oh jesus Im coming. he feels =appy."

Just minutes prior, Mark had written, "You’=e probably smart enough to get out of town when the pope is here, but =f you’re in NYC, he will be staying around the corner from =ou."

Pope Francis' 2015 Visit to the U.S.

Source: mega

Pope Francis stayed in an apartment near Jeffrey Epstein's New York residence during his trip to the U.S.

"You should invite him over for an egg cream and =xchange stories," the pedophile's brother added at the time.

The Pope, who died in 2025 at age 88, had indeed stayed overnight in an apartment not far from Jeffrey's notorious Manhattan townhouse during the New York leg of his trip.

Francis' visit included meeting former President Barack Obama, an address to Congress in Washington, D.C. and a mass at Madison Square Garden.

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein Met Pope John Paul II

Source: House Oversight Committee

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell met Pope John Paul II in the early 2000s.

It was also revealed in the latest trove of DOJ files that Jeffrey developed a strong fascination with Vatican history and politics, despite himself not being Catholic.

The disgraced financier, who died while in federal custody facing charges of s-- trafficking in 2019, studied Catholic texts and papal biographies. He was also photographed meeting Pope John Paul II with his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The former couple reportedly attended a private service at the Vatican in Rome, Italy, sometime around 2003.

A Former Obama Staffer Blasted Jeffrey Epstein's 'Tasteless' Joke

Source: mega

Christopher Hale claimed the late s-- offender was 'expressing contempt' for Pope Francis in his remarks.

Christopher Hale, a former President Obama staffer who currently runs the Substack "Letters From Leo," slammed Jeffrey's joke.

He wrote in a February 9 article that Jeffrey "was not merely being tasteless" in his remarks, but "expressing contempt — for Francis, for the papacy, and for the moral authority the pope represented."

"While hundreds of thousands gathered to hear Francis speak about mercy, poverty, and human dignity, Epstein privately reduced the pope to a sexual punchline," he penned.

