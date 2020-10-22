The unsealed deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell was released on Thursday, October 22, and — as expected — was full of shocking revelations. The most shocking of all though is her claim that Jeffrey Epstein never once received a massage from an underage girl. She also claims that Virginia Roberts — who has accused both Epstein and Maxwell of raping and trafficking her — invited herself to the deceased pedophile’s home after proclaiming to be a masseuse.

Early on in the deposition, Maxwell is asked: “‘Have you ever given a massage to Mr. Epstein with a female that was under the age of 18?’ to which she replies ‘no.'” She is then asked: “‘Have you ever observed Mr. Epstein having a massage given by an individual, a female, who was under the age of 18?’ to which she again replies ‘no.'”

Maxwell, 58, was also asked a number of questions about Roberts at the start of the deposition, and how she came to meet Epstein. She denied ever recruiting Roberts however, insisting that the teenager invited herself to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion after declaring that she was a masseuse.

“Virginia lied 100 percent about absolutely everything that took place in that first meeting. She has lied repeatedly, often, and is just an awful fantasist,” states Maxwell. “So very difficult for anything to take place that she repeated because I was with her mother the entire time.”

The deposition continues on in the manner, with Maxwell either denying the claims made by her alleged victims or flat out refusing to answer questions. For example:

Q. Does Jeffrey like to have his nipples pinched during sexual encounters?

MR. PAGLIUCA: Objection to form and foundation.

A. I’m not referring to any advice on my counsel. I’m not talking about any adult sexual things when l was with him.

Q. When Jeffrey would have a massage, would he request that the masseuse pinch his nipples while he was having a massage?

A. I’m not talking about anything with consensual adult situation.

She frequently refuses to answer even the most vital questions as the deposition slowly moves on, and eventually declares: “I’m not addressing any questions about consensual adult sex. If you want to talk about what the subject matter, which is defamation and lying, Virginia Roberts, that you and Virginia Roberts are participating in perpetrating her lies, I’m happy to address those. I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever.”

That tactic did not play out well in the long run for Maxwell, who was charged with perjury for statements she made in her deposition. Prosecutors pointed out the exchange below as one example:

Q. Did Jeffrey Epstein have a scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual 3 massages?

A. I don’t know what you’re talking about.

The unsealed deposition was taken after Maxwell was sued by Roberts back in 2015 for defamatory statements she made in the press. Roberts was not only sexually assaulted by Maxwell and Epstein, but also trafficked to men around the world, including Prince Andrew. She ultimately made her escape after the pair sent her on a trip to Thailand for massage training, and to bring home a new underage victim.

SEE GHISLAINE MAXWELL STARE DOWN CHILD RAPE SURVIVOR ELIZABETH SMART AT ABUSE VICTIMS BENEFIT

Roberts filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2009, shortly before his release from prison following a sweetheart deal that saw him serve just 13 months for soliciting a minor for sex. Maxwell managed to fly under the radar during that investigation, but that all changed when Roberts filed her suit identifying Maxwell as the woman who recruited her and then raped her for years. She reiterated this again in court documents when she joined the class action suit objecting to Epstein’s sweetheart deal in late 2014.

It was just a few days later that Maxwell responded through press agent Ross Gow, who said Roberts’ statement “against Ghislaine Maxwell are untrue”, that the statements were “shown to be untrue” and that her “claims are obvious lies.” Roberts was able to produce mountains of evidence in the form of photos, journals, medical records, and more, all of which were kept under seal for years.

PRESIDENT TRUMP INTRODUCES IVANKA & ERIC TO PEDOPHILE PAL JEFFREY EPSTEIN: SEE PHOTO

Maxwell eventually settled the complaint out of court, most likely with funds supplied to her by Epstein. She now faces criminal charges in the same court without the help of Epstein or his money. Her attempts to get cash from his estate to fuel her defense has been routinely denied by Epstein’s executors, forcing her to file a suit seeking compensation in the Virgin Islands. In that suit, she states that Epstein promised to bankroll her for life prior to his death.