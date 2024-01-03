Jeffrey Epstein's List of Names to Remain Sealed Until End of January, Judge Rules

The sealed list of names gained significant attention toward the end of the year when it was announced that the documents would be unsealed after January 1. Judge Preska, who presided over the case involving Epstein's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, and victim Virginia Giuffre, ruled in favor of unsealing the documents.

The list is reported to contain the names of Epstein's associates, potential clients and victims.

While it is anticipated that the list will include well-known individuals such as former President Bill Clinton (referred to as "Doe 36"), Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, it is highly unlikely that any of the parties involved will face prosecution.

In an interview with NewsNation, defense attorney Janet Johnson explained the names were initially kept secret to avoid unnecessary embarrassment for those who were found not to have participated in any wrongdoing.