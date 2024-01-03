OK Magazine
Jeffrey Epstein's List of Names to Remain Sealed Until End of January, Judge Rules

jeffrey epsteins list of names to remain sealed until january
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 3 2024, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York announced on Wednesday, January 3, that the sealed list containing the names of over 150 individuals associated with the late convicted pedophile and sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein will remain confidential until at least January 22, 2024.

The 30-day extension, approved by Judge Loretta Preska, comes in response to a request made by an unidentified party referred to as "John Doe 107." This individual expressed concerns about their personal safety and requested to maintain their anonymity.

jeffrey epsteins list of names to remain sealed until january
Source: MEGA

The list of named Jeffrey Epstein associates is currently being held from release.

In a letter filed by John Doe 107, the court endorsed their request for an extension, allowing the individual until the specified date to submit an affidavit to the court.

This affidavit must outline the specific risks of physical harm faced by the individual in their country of residence and provide details regarding the hate mail they claim to have received.

The court also allowed 107's counsel to submit any additional factual support for the contention that unsealing the records could put their client at risk.

jeffrey epsteins list of names to remain sealed until january
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died in jail in 2019 just before his trial.

The sealed list of names gained significant attention toward the end of the year when it was announced that the documents would be unsealed after January 1. Judge Preska, who presided over the case involving Epstein's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, and victim Virginia Giuffre, ruled in favor of unsealing the documents.

The list is reported to contain the names of Epstein's associates, potential clients and victims.

While it is anticipated that the list will include well-known individuals such as former President Bill Clinton (referred to as "Doe 36"), Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, it is highly unlikely that any of the parties involved will face prosecution.

In an interview with NewsNation, defense attorney Janet Johnson explained the names were initially kept secret to avoid unnecessary embarrassment for those who were found not to have participated in any wrongdoing.

Jeffrey Epstein
jeffrey epsteins list of names to remain sealed until january
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton is expected to be on the list.

In 2019, Trump said he was "not a fan" of Epstein, and there is no evidence, aside from images of Trump with Epstein and Maxwell, that the former president and current Republican presidential front-runner played any role in the financier's reported crimes. However, many suspect Trump's name is among those on the list set to be released.

Source: OK!

The case between Giuffre and Maxwell has shed light on the extensive operations conducted by Epstein and his associates, revealing a web of exploitation and abuse.

Epstein died in jail just before his trial in 2019, and Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence on charges that include s-- trafficking and conspiracy.

