Donald Trump's New York Gag Order Could Be Reinstated After Social Media Outburst, DOJ Court Filing Reveals

Cecil Vandevender, an assistant special counsel for the DOJ, notified the appeals court on Thursday, November 23, about the need to reinstate the gag order against Trump. The government's court filings pointed to evidence submitted as part of the $250 million civil fraud trial in New York.

One key section in the filings details "hundreds of threatening and harassing voicemail messages" directed toward Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the civil trial, and the judge's law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

Engoron had previously fined Trump twice in October for violating his gag order. The first violation occurred when the former president failed to remove a Truth Social post targeting Greenfield from his website more than two weeks after the judge ordered its deletion. The second violation happened when Trump described Greenfield as a "very partisan" individual to reporters outside the New York courtroom.