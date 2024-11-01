Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Afraid' of Donald Trump in the Final Years Leading Up to His Death, Author Claims
Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly "afraid" of his former friend Donald Trump after the New York businessman started his political career.
Author Michael Wolff, who spent hours interviewing the pedophile financier, said the convicted s-- predator spoke extensively about his relationship with the now-former U.S. president.
On a recent episode of the "Fire and Fury" podcast, Wolff told his co-host, James Truman, “When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president. Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him.”
“I think Epstein saw Trump as essentially Bush League,” the author said. “Epstein knew him, really, I think, better than most. I mean, this was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that [Hugh] Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years.”
Wolff said Epstein told him the two men even “shared” the same girlfriend at one point.
“They were both openly, possibly proudly, going out with the same girl at the same time,” he said, adding that he knew her identity but chose not to reveal it.
Epstein and Trump's friendship spanned over 15 years, with public sightings dating back to 2000 when they socialized with their respective partners.
The multimillionaire s-- offender died in a federal jail cell in August 2019, weeks after the FBI arrested him on child s-- trafficking charges.
As OK! previously reported, Wolff allegedly has over 100 hours of recordings of Epstein discussing the now ex-president and his staff from 2017.
"His people fight each other," Epstein told Wolff on the recording, which aired on the "Fire and Fury" podcast. "And then [Trump] poisons the well outside."
Epstein went on to mention former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, whose then-husband, George Conway, was once considered for positions in Trump’s Department of Justice.
The author’s allegations have been aggressively rejected by the Trump campaign, which accused him of being a "disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics."
A spokesperson for Trump claimed Wolff "waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention."