Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Afraid' of Donald Trump in the Final Years Leading Up to His Death, Author Claims

On a recent episode of the "Fire and Fury" podcast, Wolff told his co-host, James Truman, “When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president. Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him.”

“I think Epstein saw Trump as essentially Bush League,” the author said. “Epstein knew him, really, I think, better than most. I mean, this was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that [Hugh] Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years.”

Wolff said Epstein told him the two men even “shared” the same girlfriend at one point.

“They were both openly, possibly proudly, going out with the same girl at the same time,” he said, adding that he knew her identity but chose not to reveal it.