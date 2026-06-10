Jeffrey Epstein's Longtime Assistant Claims She Set Up Several Calls Between Donald Trump and Disgraced Financier
June 10 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's longtime assistant, Lesley Groff, alleged she set up several calls between Donald Trump and the dead s-- trafficker.
Groff, 59, worked for the financier from 2001 until his death in 2019. She made the accusation on Tuesday, June 9, during an interview with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
Jeffrey Epstein Was Found Dead in His Jail Cell in August 2019
The closed-door interview was part of the committee's ongoing investigation into Epstein and his crimes.
Massachusetts representative Stephen Lynch noted Groff organized "calls for them to connect" during an unspecified period before Trump, 79, became president. However, the phone calls were not frequent.
“I believe she referred to a time before, before Mr. Trump was president, that she did arrange for multiple phone calls between the two," he said during the interview.
Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and was found dead in his cell at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center a month later.
Donald Trump Claimed His Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Ended Before 2019
Trump — who became POTUS in 2016 until his first presidency concluded in 2020 — previously claimed he ended his friendship with Epstein well before his death.
Elsewhere in her testimony, Groff said via her attorney, Michael Bachner, how Epstein was a "monster, a master manipulator and a deceiver.”
“For 18 years, I worked for Dr. Jekyll but was never permitted to see the true Mr. Hyde," she stated, adding she would also book many massage appointments for the disgraced businessman.
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Groff claimed the masseuses were legitimate, and “none of these women or anyone else ever told me they were minors; or that they were sexually abused.”
“I believe that my testimony will dispel the false notions that because of my employment with Epstein, I must have knowingly enabled or conspired with him to commit his evil acts,” she said, also alleging she never hung out with his convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Groff's name also appeared over 150,000 times in the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice earlier this year.
However, some Democrats on the committee didn't believe Groff's narrative wholeheartedly. Lynch told the press after the hearing her story was “highly inconsistent.”
Some Democrats on the Committee Do Not Believe Lesley Groff's Account
Virginia Rep. James Walkinshaw told MS Now on Tuesday how Groff "maintained she never once even had a suspicion that perhaps he was abusing women and girls."
"I find it unbelievable — absolutely unbelievable, not remotely credible,” he said.
As for Epstein and Trump's friendship, the pair first met in the late 1980s as they both ran in the same New York City and Palm Beach social circles.
Trump even publicly praised Epstein in a 2002 interview with New York magazine, calling him a "terrific guy."
Their relationship later blew up after the Celebrity Apprentice alum allegedly undermined Epstein in a Florida real estate deal worth millions of dollars.