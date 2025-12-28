Epstein Survivor Claims She Met Donald Trump Multiple Times Through Ghislaine Maxwell

Article continues below advertisement

Anouska De Georgiou, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, revealed she met former President Donald Trump “on several occasions” through one of Epstein’s closest associates. In an interview with BBC Newsnight, De Georgiou, a friend of the late Virginia Giuffre, stated that Ghislaine Maxwell is responsible for her interaction with the president. “Ghislaine Maxwell did introduce me to him and she introduced me to him with a clear message of my being with him in the same way that she had trafficked me and brought me to Jeffrey Epstein,” she claimed.

Source: MEGA Anouska De Georgiou spoke about her experiences connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

When asked how Trump reacted during their encounters, De Georgiou spoke from her own experience, stating, “I can only speak for myself, and this is in no way to negate any other experiences that anyone else might have had with him, but, at no time did President Trump behave with any impropriety with me.”

Source: MEGA Anouska De Georgiou said she met Donald Trump several times through Ghislaine Maxwell.

Speculation about Trump’s relationships with Epstein has intensified, especially with their friendship under increased scrutiny. However, the former president has not been tied to any criminal investigations in the Epstein files. The convicted s-- offender died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for federal trafficking charges, while Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in the trafficking ring.

De Georgiou has long spoken about how she became entangled in Epstein's world. In a previous interview with NBC News in 2019, she detailed her first meeting with Epstein in London through elite connections and her subsequent flights to his lavish properties, including his private Caribbean island and residences in New York City and Paris.

Source: MEGA Anouska De Georgiou claimed Donald Trump did not behave improperly toward her.

“By the time I was being [abused],” she said, “it was too late.” She described the overwhelming social pressure surrounding Epstein’s world, mentioning, “there was this microcosm of acceptance, of ‘yes’ people, who acted like this was normal.” She added, “If you’re a young person walking into a mansion or someone’s island and all the people who are present are acting as though this is OK and you’re the only one who thinks it’s weird, it’s hard to say something.”

Trump’s name surfaces in De Georgiou’s narrative through both her recent interview and prior reports in the U.K press. The Times of London reported in 2019 that Trump had flown De Georgiou and Maxwell to Florida for a weekend, even arranging for her to stay in an apartment he owned in New York. According to The Times, De Georgiou met Trump in 1999 while he was dating Melania Trump, who later became the first lady. “We went for dinner a few times,” Anouska said, as reported by The Times. “We’re friends now and I attended his wedding. He’s adorable. He has been so kind to me.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Melania Trump have been married for 20 years.

During that same time, Anouska, a former model from an affluent British family, was known within celebrity circles, having been linked to personalities, including Mick Hucknall of Simply Red, Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff, and comedian Russell Brand.

Anouska is now advocating for transparency from the U.S. government, insisting that survivors request the Justice Department release the Epstein files to hold predators “accountable.”

Source: MEGA The Epstein files were released on December 19, 2025.

After increased attention on Prince Andrew’s ties to Epstein, Anouska expressed her desire for Donald to act: she wants him “to take a leaf out of King Charles’ book and just make it happen.” “Make it happen to release the files,” she added, “and let everybody see what there is.”

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.