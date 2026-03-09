or
Ex-Prince Andrew Swapped Massages With Brazilian Woman at Jeffrey Epstein's NYC Apartment, New Files Claim

Ex-Prince Andrew allegedly 'swapped messages' with an unnamed woman while at Jeffrey Epstein's NYC home.

March 9 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was allegedly massaged by an unnamed Brazilian woman while they were at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan apartment.

New files released by the FBI claimed that the woman went to Epstein's home, and the ex-Duke of York, 66, was in the kitchen.

Jeffrey Epstein often had ex-Prince Andrew over to his NYC apartment.

The female told the FBI in an interview from December 2020 that she was “quite shocked to see" Andrew there.

The s-- trafficker then “pushed her against the wall trying to take her top off” during the massages — even though everyone else in the room was fully-clothed.

After she gave Andrew a back rub, he massaged her back, shoulders, waist and hands.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was 'Good at Massages'

Ex-Prince Andrew was very fond of massages.

According to the FBI, the unidentified woman was "approximately 20-something and able to speak good English but not an American."

“Epstein told his Prince Andrew that (redacted) was good at massages," the docs state, as they kept the victim nameless out of privacy.

“Epstein asked (redacted) to massage Prince Andrew’s shoulders and back," the files continued. “(Redacted) started massaging Prince Andrew’s back. Epstein left the room and came back to the room with a camera."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Arrested Last Month by British Cops

The former royal was apprehended last month by U.K. authorities.

The former Prince Andrew and the Brazilian individual began "swapping massages," even though she "just wanted to leave."

While the financier wanted to "take a picture of her," she refused to remove her shirt. "Epstein asked (redacted) about her marriage and told her she could do well in London and also told her that marriage could be boring and they could do things together.”

Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released from police custody after 11 hours and has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing.

Ex-Prince Andrew Is Barred From Leaving Wood Farm

Ex-Prince Andrew isn't even allowed to go horseback riding after his arrest.

Andrew, who served as the United Kingdom's trade envoy from 2001 until 2011, was apprehended due to allegations of sending private travel documents to Epstein.

Since his arrest, he has been holed up at his new home at Wood Farm on Sandringham Estate. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie told Daily Express how he's "stuck" at The Firm's Norfolk home.

"I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding," the author said, adding that Andrew is "stuck indoors watching movies all day."

"He's always been a bit of a couch potato," the expert noted. "I think he is still hopeful that he can do business activities, but he just leads a very quiet life. Most of his friends have now abandoned him. It's a pretty isolated world."

