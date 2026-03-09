Ex-Prince Andrew Swapped Massages With Brazilian Woman at Jeffrey Epstein's NYC Apartment, New Files Claim

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was allegedly massaged by an unnamed Brazilian woman while they were at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan apartment. New files released by the FBI claimed that the woman went to Epstein's home, and the ex-Duke of York, 66, was in the kitchen.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein often had ex-Prince Andrew over to his NYC apartment.

The female told the FBI in an interview from December 2020 that she was “quite shocked to see" Andrew there. The s-- trafficker then “pushed her against the wall trying to take her top off” during the massages — even though everyone else in the room was fully-clothed. After she gave Andrew a back rub, he massaged her back, shoulders, waist and hands.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was 'Good at Massages'

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was very fond of massages.

According to the FBI, the unidentified woman was "approximately 20-something and able to speak good English but not an American." “Epstein told his Prince Andrew that (redacted) was good at massages," the docs state, as they kept the victim nameless out of privacy. “Epstein asked (redacted) to massage Prince Andrew’s shoulders and back," the files continued. “(Redacted) started massaging Prince Andrew’s back. Epstein left the room and came back to the room with a camera."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Arrested Last Month by British Cops

Source: MEGA The former royal was apprehended last month by U.K. authorities.

The former Prince Andrew and the Brazilian individual began "swapping massages," even though she "just wanted to leave." While the financier wanted to "take a picture of her," she refused to remove her shirt. "Epstein asked (redacted) about her marriage and told her she could do well in London and also told her that marriage could be boring and they could do things together.” Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released from police custody after 11 hours and has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing.

Ex-Prince Andrew Is Barred From Leaving Wood Farm

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew isn't even allowed to go horseback riding after his arrest.