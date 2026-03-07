or
Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guard Google-Searched Him Before He Was Found Dead in New York Jail Cell, New DOJ Files Claim

Source: DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein's prison guard allegedly searched him 40 minutes before he was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019.

March 7 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein's former prison guard at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center had reportedly Googled him just minutes before he was found dead in his jail cell.

The s-- offender allegedly committed suicide via hanging in his room on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial for his crimes.

Prison Guard Tova Noel Previously Denied Ever Searching Jeffrey Epstein's Name

Source: DOJ

The financier was meant to be checked on every half hour before he died.

One of his guards, Tova Noel, apparently also made an eyebrow-raising $5,000 cash deposit 10 days before his suicide, new documents from the DOJ reveal.

Noel was one of the two prison workers who were previously accused of falsifying records that claimed they checked on the financier during the night he died.

While Noel and the other guard were fired, charges against them were dropped.

Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly attempted suicide two weeks before he died.

Noel had reportedly searched the internet for the “latest on Epstein in jail” at 5:42 a.m. and then again at 5:52 a.m.

Forty minutes later, the financier was found dead at 6:30 a.m. in his prison cell.

According to her computer search history the DOJ combed through, Noel had been shopping for home furniture online while also taking naps earlier in her shift.

Epstein was meant to be checked in on every 30 minutes as he was a suicide risk at the time of his death.

Tova Noel Had Suspicious Bank Activity in 2019

Source: DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly hung himself on August 10, 2019.

In 2021 during her deposition, Noel denied looking up Epstein. “I don’t remember doing that,” she alleged, adding that government records were not “accurate. I don’t recall looking him up.”

“I’ve never worked in the Special Housing Unit and actually done rounds every 30 minutes,” Noel said.

In November 2019, Chase Bank flagged suspicious activity in Noel's account to the FBI, as a total of 12 cash deposits were filtered into her account beginning in April 2018.

Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Didn't Want to Die

Source: DOJ

The financier was found dead at around 6:30 a.m. in his prison room.

The DOJ released several prison notes from Epstein's psychological observation in December 2025. The memo was written on July 26, 2019, and revealed that he "didn't like pain and never attempt (sic) to harm himself."

"He said he is Jewish and he said in his religion suicide is against the religion," the report from the prison stated. "Overall, his current protective factors override his risk factors for suicidality. He is currently psychologically stable. He denied feeling hopeless. He is reporting positive future plans and reasons to live for."

The notes also mentioned a possible suicide attempt dated on July 23, 2019.

