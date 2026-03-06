Politics Donald Trump Accuser Reveals Gross Nicknames He and Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Used for Young Girls in Bombshell FBI Interview Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE; MEGA Donald Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing related to Jeffrey Epstein. Rebecca Friedman March 6 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

While Donald Trump has long insisted he was never "friendly" with Jeffrey Epstein, a bombshell FBI interview summary now claims the two men allegedly used disturbing nicknames when referring to young girls. According to notes from an August 7, 2019, FBI interview conducted as part of the federal investigation into Epstein, a woman told investigators she heard the pair use gross slang while discussing young girls. The allegation appears in a previously missing file released by the Department of Justice on Thursday, March 5, after Attorney General Pam Bondi was accused of suppressing sexual assault allegations against the president of the United States when releasing documents tied to the broader probe into Epstein’s activities and his network of powerful associates.

'Fresh Meat,' 'Untainted' and 'Not Jaded'

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE FBI documents reveal disturbing nicknames allegedly used by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein for young girls.

The accuser claimed the men used phrases including “fresh meat,” “untainted” and “not jaded.” According to the interview summary, the woman said she did not fully understand the meaning of the language at the time she heard it. She later told investigators she eventually looked up the word “jaded” after the encounter because she did not recognize its meaning during the alleged conversation. The claims surfaced in documents connected to the wider federal investigation into Epstein, who was arrested in July 2019 on charges of s-- trafficking minors.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used phrases like 'fresh meat' to describe girls.

During the same interview, the woman also alleged that Epstein introduced her to Trump when she was between 13 and 15 years old. According to the FBI notes, she recalled at least one instance in which Epstein took her off his private island and transported her to either New York or New Jersey, where she said she was introduced to wealthy individuals. The accuser told investigators the meeting with Trump occurred in a tall building with large rooms, where several people were initially present before Trump allegedly asked the others to leave.

'Let Me Teach You How Little Girls Are Supposed to Be'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

The interview summary states Trump then made a remark “to the effect of” saying, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.” The woman described the interaction as deeply uncomfortable and told investigators that when Trump allegedly forced her head down to his private parts, she bit him in response because she was disgusted. Other people eventually reentered the room.

Jeffrey Epstein Died by Suicide 3 Days After Bombshell FBI Interview

Source: MEGA The bombshell interview was conducted just three days before Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.