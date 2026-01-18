How Ex-Prince Andrew's 2025 Disgrace Ended With Epstein Scandal 'League Table' Shame

Article continues below advertisement

The pariah formerly known as Prince Andrew ended 2025 sitting at the top of an ignominious list after newly released Epstein files showed he is the most frequently named British figure in a vast cache of documents now under scrutiny by U.S. lawmakers. OK! can reveal the ex-prince – now formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being stripped of his HRH status as punishment for his links to Jeffrey Epstein – appears 173 times in the mass of 23,000 documents linked to his convicted s-- offender pal. The papers were handed to the U.S. House Oversight Committee by the Epstein estate and include tranches of emails, travel logs, letters, interview summaries, legal notes, photos and press clippings compiled over decades.

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's name appeared 173 times in new Jeffrey Epstein files.

While inclusion in the archive does not imply wrongdoing, Andrew's prominence has directed even more attention on a scandal that already cost him his royal titles and public role. The disclosure about the regularity of his name in the files comes as the committee continues a further transparency drive it says is essential to "closing every door that allowed Epstein to operate." One congressional aide warned: "What we've seen so far from the U.K. names is just the opening chapter. Pressure is still mounting in Washington and London alike, and the fallout is only going to intensify." Andrew's tally in the recently released Epstein files dwarfs every other U.K. name in the archive. He is followed by Epstein's former fixer Ghislaine Maxwell, whose name appears 135 times.

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's mention in the Epstein files reportedly dwarfs other British figures.

Her father, the disgraced media tycoon Robert, is referenced 47 times, making the Maxwells the second-largest British cluster by volume alone. Ghislaine, 64, is now serving a lengthy U.S. prison sentence for trafficking and grooming offenses committed on Jeffrey's behalf. The list spans politics, royalty and culture. Among politicians, ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair is mentioned 22 times, along with David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Peter Mandelson. Nigel Farage's name appears 18 times. The late Princess Diana is listed 14 times, while Queen Camilla features nine times. Celebrity names surface repeatedly, often via articles shared with Jeffrey or referenced in correspondence. Mick Jagger appears nine times, Adele eight, Bono 16 and Elton John eight.

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla was allegedly featured in the Epstein files nine times.

David Beckham appears nine times, including in an email exchange between Jeffrey and biotech investor Boris Nikolic that included the sharing of an article praising admired sportsmen. Some of the most explicit correspondence involves Jeffrey's communications with Boris. In January 2011, Jeffrey wrote: "I can find out if Mick Jagger, Ken Starr, Clinton, Julie Taymor, are in town. I suggest we leave it till Monday night… I will have no trouble getting anyone you want. But I think it best after the three of us noodle a bit." Boris replied: "Agree!" In another exchange from 2010, Boris mentioned meeting Bill Clinton and "your other friend," the then-Prince Andrew, "as he has some questions re Microsoft." Naomi Campbell appears in the files, in the form of her inclusion in a 2011 article alleging she stayed on Jeffrey's Caribbean island and in legal correspondence referencing a concert outing arranged by Jeffrey.

Source: MEGA Naomi Campbell appears in the Epstein files.