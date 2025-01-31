Prince Andrew Allegedly Told Jeffrey Epstein 'We'll Play Some More Soon' in Newly Exposed 2011 Emails

The documents, which various media outlets have scrutinized, contain email exchanges between Epstein and a member of the royal family , believed to be Prince Andrew.

When the royal asked who Vera was, Epstein replied: "My future ex-wife, I know Jes and she would love to see home."

In another email, sent in June 2010, the convicted s-- trafficker asked the royal if he could "find time to show Jes around with Vera that would be fun."

One email from the unnamed royal to Epstein was sent in February 2011 reads: "Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!"

The emails surfaced in a court case involving the Financial Court Authority (FCA) and banker Jes Staley . The case stemmed from accusations of lack of transparency regarding Staley's ties to Epstein, resulting in his exclusion from senior positions in the financial sector .

At that time, Andrew claimed his meeting with Epstein in December 2010 was their only post-conviction encounter, and he refuted any continued dialogue with the disgraced financier.

In the aftermath of the backlash from the Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew announced he would withdraw from official responsibilities on November 20, 2019, claiming his ties to Epstein affected his family.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," Andrew released in a statement at the time.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission," the statement continued. "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."