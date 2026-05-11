Jeffrey Epstein's Killer Cellmate Eerily Recalls Day He Saved Predator From Attempted Suicide: 'I Cut Him Down'

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Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione's explosive allegations about what happened inside Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center before the disgraced financier’s death have resurfaced. In a Substack article titled "'I CUT HIM DOWN' — Epstein’s Cellmate Narrates The Night He Saved Epstein’s Life," Jessica Reed Kraus noted mainstream media was “finally paying attention” to the case and credited Jay Beecher with compiling the investigation “into one condensed article.” According to the editor’s note, the evidence presented was pulled directly from Tartaglione’s hard drive, with embedded audio clips featuring the convicted murderer narrating portions of the story in his own words.

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Epstein Cellmate Claimed Prosecutors Pressured Financier for Dirt on Trump

Source: MEGA Nicholas Tartaglione alleged Jeffrey Epstein was pressured to cooperate against Donald Trump before his death.

In the article, Tartaglione — the ex-police officer who shared a jail cell with the late child predator — claimed Epstein told him prosecutors pressured him to provide damaging information about Donald Trump in exchange for a lighter sentence. According to the former cop, Epstein allegedly said prosecutors offered him the possibility of pleading to lesser charges and serving time in a minimum-security prison camp rather than dying behind bars if he cooperated against Trump. Tartaglione claimed Epstein told him prosecutors emphasized that he did not need proof of wrongdoing — only allegations or information Trump’s associates would allegedly struggle to disprove. The former officer said he challenged Epstein’s logic at the time, reminding him the FBI ultimately answered to the Trump administration. Epstein allegedly responded by insisting prosecutors told him the FBI were “their people,” not Trump’s. Tartaglione also claimed Epstein suggested his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, could corroborate allegations.

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'Nick Tried to Kill Me'

Source: MEGA A Substack investigation drew renewed attention to Jeffrey Epstein’s time inside MCC.

The conversation reportedly escalated after Tartaglione confronted Epstein about what he described as the dangers of fabricated cooperation agreements. Shortly afterward, Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell. “When he came around, he uttered five words: ‘Nick tried to kill me,’” the article stated. Media reports at the time linked Tartaglione — who was already facing murder charges unrelated to Epstein — to the incident, with headlines describing him as a violent “killer cop.” Tartaglione now insists the allegation was false and believes Epstein made the accusation to secure placement on suicide watch and be removed from the cell.

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'I Cut Him Down'

According to the Substack report, Epstein later retracted the accusation and allegedly apologized to Tartaglione directly. Tartaglione further claimed he later discovered what he described as a suicide note hidden inside one of his books. The note allegedly referenced federal investigators “finding nothing” before ending with the line: “time to say goodbye.” The former officer also detailed the night he says he prevented Epstein from taking his own life. Tartaglione claimed he woke up after feeling something strike his leg and saw Epstein hanging in the darkened cell. Using a razor inmates were allegedly permitted to possess for grooming, Tartaglione said, "I cut him down," performed chest compressions and called for guards until Epstein regained breathing. Epstein ultimately died by suicide in a second attempt in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

Jeffrey Epstein Mocked 'Cold Fish' Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: MEGA New allegations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death and alleged conversations in prison are reigniting controversy online.