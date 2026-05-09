Bill Maher Jokes Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Suicide Note Sounds Suspiciously Like Donald Trump
May 9 2026, Updated 3:23 p.m. ET
Bill Maher believes Jeffrey Epstein's recently uncovered suicide note sounds very similar to Donald Trump.
The comedian, 70, joked about the alleged memo the s-- trafficker wrote before he died in jail on August 10, 2019.
Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Note Was Released on May 6
“Apparently they found Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide note," Maher said on the Friday, May 8 episode of his talk show Real Time.
“It was from the guy, his [Epstein’s] cellmate, who Epstein said tried to kill him. But he’s the guy who found the note,” he added.
The Note Was Supposedly Written in July 2019
"And it says, ‘They investigated me’ — and then in all caps, it says, ‘FOUND NOTHING!!!’ Who does that sound like? I can’t quite place it…” Maher jokingly went on, alluding to how the note sounded like it was written in Trump's voice.
“No, I’m not suspicious, but the note does end with, ‘Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the host quipped.
The message was supposedly written in July 2019, just weeks before the financier was found dead in his cell at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Correctional Center.
The Letter Was Discovered by Jeffrey Epstein's Former Cellmate
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Epstein's reported note read: "They investigated for month — found nothing!!! So 16 year old charge results! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye."
"Watcha want me to do — bust out crying!!” the message continued. "NO FUN — not worth it!!"
According to The New York Times, the handwriting was verified as belonging to Epstein. The note was discovered by his former cellmate, murderer Nicholas Tartaglione.
Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Does Not Believe the S-- Trafficker Was Suicidal
Epstein's brother, Mark, also raised questions about the purported suicide note.
“It wouldn’t be hard to get some pro forger to forge a note,” he told Business Insider on May 8. “That’s the easiest f------ thing in the world to do.”
The letter was released on May 6 by a New York court order as it remained sealed for years after Epstein's suicide.
Tartaglione initially claimed Epstein left the note inside a graphic novel after a failed suicide attempt in July 2019. The message was written just days after he was arrested in New Jersey on trafficking charges.
Mark has consistently stated his brother did not kill himself and was murdered.
“It’s one thing to be a pedophile in prison. It’s another thing to be a pedophile snitch in prison," he added to Business Insider. “There was no attempted suicide, so there was no suicide note."