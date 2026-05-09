or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Bill Maher
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Bill Maher Jokes Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Suicide Note Sounds Suspiciously Like Donald Trump

image split of trump, epstein, bill maher
Source: MEGA/@RealTime/YouTube

Bill Maher joked Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide note sounded like it was written in Donald Trump's voice.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 9 2026, Updated 3:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher believes Jeffrey Epstein's recently uncovered suicide note sounds very similar to Donald Trump.

The comedian, 70, joked about the alleged memo the s-- trafficker wrote before he died in jail on August 10, 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Note Was Released on May 6

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @RealTime/YouTube

Bill Maher discussed Jeffrey Epstein's suicide note on his eponymous talk show.

“Apparently they found Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide note," Maher said on the Friday, May 8 episode of his talk show Real Time.

“It was from the guy, his [Epstein’s] cellmate, who Epstein said tried to kill him. But he’s the guy who found the note,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

The Note Was Supposedly Written in July 2019

image of epstein
Source: DOJ

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for decades, first meeting in the 1980s.

"And it says, ‘They investigated me’ — and then in all caps, it says, ‘FOUND NOTHING!!!’ Who does that sound like? I can’t quite place it…” Maher jokingly went on, alluding to how the note sounded like it was written in Trump's voice.

“No, I’m not suspicious, but the note does end with, ‘Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the host quipped.

The message was supposedly written in July 2019, just weeks before the financier was found dead in his cell at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Article continues below advertisement

The Letter Was Discovered by Jeffrey Epstein's Former Cellmate

MORE ON:
Bill Maher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of epstein
Source: DOJ

Bill Maher quipped he wasn't suspicious of Jeffrey Epstein's note.

Epstein's reported note read: "They investigated for month — found nothing!!! So 16 year old charge results! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye."

"Watcha want me to do — bust out crying!!” the message continued. "NO FUN — not worth it!!"

According to The New York Times, the handwriting was verified as belonging to Epstein. The note was discovered by his former cellmate, murderer Nicholas Tartaglione.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Does Not Believe the S-- Trafficker Was Suicidal

image of epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019.

Epstein's brother, Mark, also raised questions about the purported suicide note.

“It wouldn’t be hard to get some pro forger to forge a note,” he told Business Insider on May 8. “That’s the easiest f------ thing in the world to do.”

The letter was released on May 6 by a New York court order as it remained sealed for years after Epstein's suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

image of epstein
Source: DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019.

Tartaglione initially claimed Epstein left the note inside a graphic novel after a failed suicide attempt in July 2019. The message was written just days after he was arrested in New Jersey on trafficking charges.

Mark has consistently stated his brother did not kill himself and was murdered.

“It’s one thing to be a pedophile in prison. It’s another thing to be a pedophile snitch in prison," he added to Business Insider. “There was no attempted suicide, so there was no suicide note."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.