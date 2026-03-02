Jelly Roll Admits He Broke His Collarbone Before 2026 Grammy Awards: 'I Was So Scared'
March 2 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
Jelly Roll had more than nerves to deal with at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
The "Save Me" singer revealed in a candid Instagram video on Sunday, March 1, that he broke his collarbone earlier this year after flipping an ATV, and kept the painful injury a secret while celebrating one of the biggest nights of his career.
In the clip, the 41-year-old walked around the now-repaired vehicle before showing fans an X-ray of his injury, a snapshot of himself on stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards, and footage of the damaged ATV before it was fixed.
"Y'all just took this thing out for the first time since I flipped it," Jelly Roll said. "I broke my collarbone. I was so scared to get back on this thing. I just knew if I didn't get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it."
Though he admitted he was hesitant, the country star decided to face his fear head-on.
"I tell y'all what though, my brother got it fixed, dude, and he killed it. It's brand new, I figured I had totaled it," he added, praising the repair job.
'I Wanted to Scream'
The accident happened shortly before the Grammy Awards, where Jelly Roll attended with his wife, Bunnie Xo.
Despite the fresh injury, he powered through the ceremony, even as the celebratory hugs became nearly unbearable.
"I was just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone," he recalled. "Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream. I just didn't say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry."
'Secret' Injury
Still, he doesn't blame the ATV for the crash.
"Sometimes the machine can do more than the user thinks it can. This was all user error," he explained. "Anyways, moral of the story, get back on that pony baby. Love y'all."
The singer hinted at the ordeal in his caption, writing, "I've been keeping a secret from y'all… 🤕."
And it was quite the secret to keep — recovery from a collarbone injury can take up to 12 weeks, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Grammy Wins
During the February 1 ceremony, he took home Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song with Brandon Lake for "Hard Fought Hallelujah" and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Shaboozey for "Amen."
Jelly Roll could barely hold it together as he accepted one of the biggest honors of his career.
"They're going to try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out," Jelly Roll said through tears. "First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I'm listening. Lord, I am listening. Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that."