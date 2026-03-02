Jelly Roll Admits He Broke His Collarbone Before 2026 Grammy Awards: 'I Was So Scared'

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll had more than nerves to deal with at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The "Save Me" singer revealed in a candid Instagram video on Sunday, March 1, that he broke his collarbone earlier this year after flipping an ATV, and kept the painful injury a secret while celebrating one of the biggest nights of his career.

Source: @jellyroll615/Instagram Jelly Roll revealed he broke his collarbone after flipping his ATV earlier this year.

In the clip, the 41-year-old walked around the now-repaired vehicle before showing fans an X-ray of his injury, a snapshot of himself on stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards, and footage of the damaged ATV before it was fixed. "Y'all just took this thing out for the first time since I flipped it," Jelly Roll said. "I broke my collarbone. I was so scared to get back on this thing. I just knew if I didn't get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it." Though he admitted he was hesitant, the country star decided to face his fear head-on. "I tell y'all what though, my brother got it fixed, dude, and he killed it. It's brand new, I figured I had totaled it," he added, praising the repair job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jelly Roll (@jellyroll615) Source: @jellyroll615/Instagram The singer admitted he was terrified to get back on the vehicle after the crash.

'I Wanted to Scream'

Source: @jellyroll615/Instagram Despite the injury, he powered through the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The accident happened shortly before the Grammy Awards, where Jelly Roll attended with his wife, Bunnie Xo. Despite the fresh injury, he powered through the ceremony, even as the celebratory hugs became nearly unbearable. "I was just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone," he recalled. "Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream. I just didn't say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry."

'Secret' Injury

Source: @jellyroll615/Instagram Jelly Roll said every congratulatory hug at the ceremony left him in pain.

Still, he doesn't blame the ATV for the crash. "Sometimes the machine can do more than the user thinks it can. This was all user error," he explained. "Anyways, moral of the story, get back on that pony baby. Love y'all." The singer hinted at the ordeal in his caption, writing, "I've been keeping a secret from y'all… 🤕." And it was quite the secret to keep — recovery from a collarbone injury can take up to 12 weeks, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Source: @jellyroll615/Instagram He credited the accident to user error while reflecting on the scary moment.