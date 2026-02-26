or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jelly Roll
OK LogoNEWS

Bunnie Xo Discusses Jelly Roll's Weight Loss and Its Impact on Their Marriage

split photo Bunnie Xo & Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo shared how Jelly Roll’s 285-pound weight loss improved their intimacy.

Profile Image

Feb. 26 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo recently opened up about the challenges she and her husband, Jelly Roll, faced regarding their s-- life before his significant weight loss.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she revealed that while they “always had a s-- life,” they experienced “mountains and valleys [they] had to go through — especially when he was so big.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo expressed excitement about her husband’s transformation, noting, “It’s so childlike and just giddy.” She acknowledged that Jelly Roll's new “zest for life” has brought renewed happiness to their relationship.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Bunnie Xo discussed how Jelly Roll’s weight affected their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo discussed how Jelly Roll’s weight affected their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The author of Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic elaborated on Jelly Roll's agility despite his weight. “Even when he was 500 pounds, this dude was an agile, big guy. I’m like, ‘You are athletic under that meat suit,’” she shared. Bunnie emphasized how her husband’s weight loss allowed him to become the person she always knew he could be.

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll, who married Bunnie Xo in 2016, previously discussed his struggles with weight on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” He candidly stated, “My s-- life was horrible,” admitting that his weight made arousal nearly impossible. He clarified that the issues were not due to Bunnie.

He humorously described their past s-- life, comparing it to playing Twister. “Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something,” he remarked, illustrating the complications they faced during intimacy.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bunnie Xo said their intimacy had 'mountains and valleys.'
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo said their intimacy had 'mountains and valleys.'

MORE ON:
Jelly Roll

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll also reflected on how his addiction and weight gain affected their family. “I realized that in addiction, the family will kind of cater to the addict,” he explained. “I realized then how much my addiction was hurting this family.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jelly Roll once weighed over 500 pounds.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll once weighed over 500 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

At his heaviest, Jelly Roll weighed 550 pounds and felt like a “zombie.” He expressed remorse for not starting his weight-loss journey earlier, stating, “I cannot believe I walked around like a 550-pound zombie for years.”

While discussing his weight loss journey, he revealed that he opted against using GLP-1s for assistance. He explained that past treatment of his body led him to fear possible side effects.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The country singer has since lost 285 pounds.
Source: MEGA

The country singer has since lost 285 pounds.

Now, after losing a remarkable 285 pounds, Jelly Roll shares a more playful relationship with Bunnie Xo. “Now it’s a totally different thing. I’m chasing her around the house,” he said, showcasing his renewed vitality.

Bunnie Xo praised her husband's transformation, stating he is finally becoming “the man that I always saw that he was.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.