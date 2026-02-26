Bunnie Xo Discusses Jelly Roll's Weight Loss and Its Impact on Their Marriage

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo recently opened up about the challenges she and her husband, Jelly Roll, faced regarding their s-- life before his significant weight loss. In an interview with Us Weekly, she revealed that while they “always had a s-- life,” they experienced “mountains and valleys [they] had to go through — especially when he was so big.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo expressed excitement about her husband’s transformation, noting, “It’s so childlike and just giddy.” She acknowledged that Jelly Roll's new “zest for life” has brought renewed happiness to their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo discussed how Jelly Roll’s weight affected their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The author of Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic elaborated on Jelly Roll's agility despite his weight. “Even when he was 500 pounds, this dude was an agile, big guy. I’m like, ‘You are athletic under that meat suit,’” she shared. Bunnie emphasized how her husband’s weight loss allowed him to become the person she always knew he could be.

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll, who married Bunnie Xo in 2016, previously discussed his struggles with weight on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” He candidly stated, “My s-- life was horrible,” admitting that his weight made arousal nearly impossible. He clarified that the issues were not due to Bunnie. He humorously described their past s-- life, comparing it to playing Twister. “Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something,” he remarked, illustrating the complications they faced during intimacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo said their intimacy had 'mountains and valleys.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll also reflected on how his addiction and weight gain affected their family. “I realized that in addiction, the family will kind of cater to the addict,” he explained. “I realized then how much my addiction was hurting this family.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll once weighed over 500 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

At his heaviest, Jelly Roll weighed 550 pounds and felt like a “zombie.” He expressed remorse for not starting his weight-loss journey earlier, stating, “I cannot believe I walked around like a 550-pound zombie for years.” While discussing his weight loss journey, he revealed that he opted against using GLP-1s for assistance. He explained that past treatment of his body led him to fear possible side effects.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The country singer has since lost 285 pounds.