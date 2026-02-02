Jelly Roll Says He Would Have 'Killed' Himself as He Credits Wife Bunnie Xo for Saving His Life at 2026 Grammys

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll delivered one of the most emotional moments of the night at the 2026 Grammy Awards, making it clear that his wife, Bunnie XO, is the reason he’s still here today. While accepting the award for Best Country Album for Beautifully Broken on Sunday, February 1, the country star struggled to hold back tears as he reflected on how close he once came to losing everything. Standing onstage, Jelly Roll spoke candidly about his past and credited Bunnie XO for helping him survive his darkest days.

Source: CBS/Paramount Jelly Roll got emotional while accepting his Grammy award.

“They're going to try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out,” Jelly Roll said through tears. “First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I'm listening. Lord, I am listening. Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that.”

The 41-year-old artist, who faced repeated run-ins with the law and spent time behind bars more than 40 times, has never shied away from discussing his troubled past. He explained that Beautifully Broken was born from years of pain, mistakes and self-reflection.

“There was a time in my life, y'all, that I was broken. That's why I wrote this album. I didn't think I had a chance, y'all,” he said. “There was days that I thought the darkest things. I was a horrible human.”

Source: CBS/Paramount The country star credited his wife, Bunnie XO, for saving his life.

Source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/Youtube

“There was a moment in my life that all I had was a Bible this big, and a radio the same size, and a six-by-eight-foot cell,” he said. “And I believe that those two things could change my life. I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life. And I want to tell y'all right now Jesus is for everybody. Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label. Jesus is Jesus and anybody can have a relationship with Him. I love you, Lord.”

Source: MEGA The singer opened up about his troubled past and time in jail.

Backstage, Jelly Roll reflected on the milestone win and what it meant for the genre as a whole. “I think this is awesome to be the first one to win the contemporary one,” he said backstage, per Variety. “It’s the Grammys always showing how hip they are — what’s actually going on in music. It’s been an undeniable tsunami of what country music’s done the last half decade. As horrible as some of the things that are fitting to happen, God is going to use that in a way that you could never dream of.”

During the ceremony, the singer touched briefly on the state of the world, making it clear that he doesn’t see himself as a spokesperson. “People shouldn’t care to hear my opinion. I’m a dumb redneck,” Jelly Roll said when asked about his views. “I hate to be the artist that sounds aloof, but I just feel so disconnected from what’s happening. I didn’t know politics were real until I was in my mid-20s in jail. That’s how disconnected you are when you grow up in a drug-addicted household.”

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll continues to focus on improving his health and lifestyle.

While he admitted he wasn’t ready to speak openly about politics on Grammy night, Jelly Roll hinted that he may share more in the future. These days, the singer is focused on changing his life in every way possible — including his health. “I had to fight my food addiction just the way I fought my drug addiction,” he said.