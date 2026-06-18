Jelly Roll Clarifies Cryptic Video Was 'Not a Response to Anything' Amid Divorce From Bunnie Xo

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Jelly Roll is setting the record straight after fans speculated that one of his recent TikTok posts was a subtle reaction to his split from wife Bunnie Xo. The singer, who recently filed for divorce from Bunnie after nearly 10 years of marriage, insisted that social media users were reading too much into the post.

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Jelly Roll Shuts Down Public Theories Surrounding His Divorce

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll insisted the viral video was simply a tribute to his daughter, Bailee Ann.

The confusion stemmed from a June 5 TikTok featuring Jelly Roll and his 18-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, set to Latto's song "Mama," on which he is featured. The heartwarming clip included lyrics about becoming a father to a daughter, prompting some fans to connect the post to the singer's recent divorce filing. "Wow....this post is a BOLD a-- move," one commenter wrote. Another added, "You can thank Bunnie for that."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @jellyroll615/Instagram The divorce filing came weeks after the couple's reported date of separation.

After the video gained traction online following news of the split, Jelly Roll directly addressed the speculation. "This wasn't posted today," he wrote on June 16. "It's just going viral today, it is not a response to anything." The "I Am Not Okay" singer went on to explain the real meaning behind the post. "All this post meant was I love my daughter and I'm honored to be on Latto's song. Love y'all," he shared.

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Inside Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's Divorce

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Source: MEGA Bailee Ann DeFord later spoke out, asking the public to respect her family's privacy.

The clarification came shortly after TMZ reported the singer, 41, filed for divorce from Bunnie, 46, citing irreconcilable differences and listing May 9 as the couple's date of separation. The former couple, who married in a secret Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, built a life together over the course of nearly a decade and became fan-favorites thanks to their candid discussions about marriage, addiction and personal growth. News of the split left many followers stunned, with fans searching social media for clues about what may have gone wrong.

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Bailee Ann Fires Back at Fans Over Divorce Obsession

Source: MEGA The teen hinted she may speak about the divorce at a later date.

The rapper wasn't the only member of the family to address the intense public interest surrounding the divorce. His daughter, Bailee, took to TikTok stories to call out what she described as an unhealthy obsession with a private family matter. "I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter," she wrote. "It's f----- crazy." The teenager then urged followers to focus on their own lives rather than her family's situation. "Go on somewhere y'all. Worry bout your house — not mine."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @baileeannnnn/Instagram Bunnie XO has not publicly commented on the divorce filing.