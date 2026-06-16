BREAKING NEWS Jelly Roll Split Bombshell: Country Star Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have called it quits on their relationship after nearly 10 years of dating. Rebecca Friedman June 15 2026, Updated 11:39 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jelly Roll has shockingly ended his and Bunnie Xo's 10-year marriage. The "Wild Ones" singer quietly filed for divorce from the popular podcast host in May in Tennessee, according to court records obtained by a news outlet. The divorce was reportedly a mutual decision and a private family matter, sources spilled to TMZ.

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Married in August 2016

Source: MEGA The country star and podcast host tied the knot on August 31, 2016.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce nearly 10 years after he and Bunnie said "I do" on August 31, 2016. The duo had met one year prior. Bunnie, legally named Alisa DeFord, was a s-- worker for a majority of their marriage, though she quit the industry in 2023. According to his current profile, Bunnie Xo last appeared on Jelly Roll's Instagram page on May 3 — the same month he filed to legally end their marriage of almost a decade.

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'You Truly Saved My Life'

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo met in 2015 and married one year later.

More than one month prior, the "Save Me" hitmaker shared a tribute for his now-estranged wife in honor of International Women's Day. "To my beautiful, intelligent, compassionate, graceful wife, and newly New York Times best selling author, I’ll never be able to thank you enough for making me complete," he sweetly captioned the post. "You truly saved my life. Today is International Women’s Day. They say behind every good man is a great woman, and I know thats d--- true for me y’all."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo seemingly teased her single status via Instagram.

Perhaps anticipating the news becoming public, Bunnie subtly hinted at her marital demise just hours before reports exposed the country star's divorce filing. In a video shared to her Instagram, Bunnie lip-synced and danced to Nickelback's well-known breakup song "How You Remind Me." The clip specifically highlighted the lyrics: “It’s not like you didn’t know that / I said, “I love you, ” and I swear, I still do / And it must have been so bad / ‘Cause living with me must have d--- near killed you / … And this is how you remind me / Of what I really am." "Banger 💋," the caption read.

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'Getting Her Sparkle Back'

Source: @jellyroll615/Instagram Jelly Roll recently shared side-by-side photos in honor of their 10-year relationship.

Bunnie then teased fans with a sultry photo of herself alongside the text, "She’s getting her sparkle back." In the years leading up to their shocking split, Jelly Roll and Bunnie had been candid about their fertility struggles. While Bunnie was a stepmom to the "All My Life" singer's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, and son, Noah Buddy DeFord, the duo was eager to expand their family by welcoming a child of their own.

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IVF Struggles

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll struggled to conceive a child together.