Jelly Roll's Daughter Breaks Silence on Dad's Divorce From Bunnie Xo: 'It's Crazy'

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Jelly Roll’s daughter spoke out after news of the country star’s divorce from Bunnie Xo made headlines. On Tuesday, June 16, Bailee Ann DeFord addressed the situation on social media and made it clear she wants people to stop meddling with her parents’ issue. “I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter,” DeFord wrote on her TikTok Stories. “It’s f-- crazy.”

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Source: @thebaileeann/TikTok Bailee Ann DeFord publicly reacted to the attention surrounding Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's divorce.

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“Go on somewhere yall. Worry bout your house — not mine,” she added. While the 18-year-old made it clear she wasn't ready to discuss the situation in detail, she hinted that she may eventually share more. “I’m not speaking on it — yet,” she concluded.

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Source: @thebaileeann/TikTok The 18-year-old urged people to stop speculating about her family's personal issues.

Hours later, DeFord posted another message on her account. “I can say on a more positive note - thank you to everyone who is showing me so much love and kindness through everything. At the end of the day, no matter what, we are all humans with feelings and that is worthy of compassion,” she penned. “Thank you for the kind messages, the words of support, and those of you who go out of your way to make me feel protected & seen. I love yall. I will never forget those of you that have shown me empathy when I'm seeing a lot of hate. Thank you. So much. And to everyone else, I hope humanity can evolve to a place where kindness comes first. I understand & respect opinions and that a public profile is a public profile, but that doesn't have to mean we throw away our human decency. I love ALL of you,” she added.

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DeFord’s Complicated Relationship With Her Biological Mother

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 19, citing 'irreconcilable differences.'

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DeFord's comments also shine a spotlight on her family's complicated history. Her mother, Felicia Beckwith, has struggled with severe drug addiction for years, which ultimately resulted in her losing custody of her daughter. In 2017, Jelly Roll and Bunnie were granted full primary custody of DeFord. She reconnected with her mother around her 12th birthday but later spoke openly on Bunnie's “Dumb Blonde” podcast about her difficult childhood and the emotional setbacks she faced when Beckwith relapsed. In recent years, the two have reportedly had little to no contact.

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Jelly Roll Quietly Filed for Divorce

Source: MEGA The couple's past relationship struggles resurfaced after the filing.

DeFord's statement comes shortly after news surfaced that Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, quietly filed for divorce from the popular podcast host. According to court documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, June 16, the filing was submitted on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn. The country singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed May 9 as the couple's date of separation. The breakup comes just months before what would have been the couple's 10th wedding anniversary. Jelly Roll and Bunnie tied the knot on August 31, 2016. Notably, Bunnie's last appearance on Jelly Roll's Instagram page was on May 3, the same month he officially moved forward with ending their marriage.

Past Relationship Challenges Resurface