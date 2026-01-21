Jelly Roll No Longer Worries About Finding 'a Seat Big Enough' After Shedding Over 300 Pounds: 'Whole Different Human'

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll revealed that his weight loss journey has improved his everyday routine in more ways than one, including no longer stressing over whether seats will be "big enough" for him. While on the red carpet for his latest series on Netflix, Star Search, the country music crooner, 41, was asked how his new routine has changed his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Doesn't Worry About Finding a Seat 'Big Enough' Anymore

Source: @jellyroll/Instagram Jelly Roll said he feels like a 'whole different human' after losing 300 pounds.

“Every way. Spiritually, I’ve gotten closer to God, gotten closer to myself, I’m a better father,” Jelly Roll told a news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, January 20. “I’m more present with my children.” Jelly Roll (real name: Jason Bradley DeFord) revealed how his weight loss has enabled him to do new things like run hills and coach his son’s basketball team. “I just feel physically better, and I feel like I can physically do … When you're 550 pounds, you’re wondering if they have a seat big enough for you,” he recounted. “You know what I mean? You’re definitely not thinking about coaching a team, you wonder if there’s a bench you can sit on … I’m a whole different human.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Started His Weight Loss Journey at 550 Pounds

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll started his weight loss journey at 550 pounds.

Jelly Roll attributed his success to eating better, being active and improving his relationship with food. The Star Search judge is known for being candid about his health and fitness journey, which he started at a weight of 550 pounds.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Explained How His Weight Affected His Bedroom Life

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll confessed that his weight affected his life in the bedroom with his wife, Bunnie XO.

Earlier this month, the "Wild Ones" singer confessed that at his heaviest weight, his testosterone levels were like those of a preteen boy and left him unable to get aroused. “When I went in there for the test, it was bad," he told a news outlet in an interview published on January 2. “Bad. The world opened up when I seen it on paper. I was like, That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we’re talking a 57.” Making a candid confession about his s-- life with wife, Bunnie XO, he added, “You can’t get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling."

Jelly Roll Opened Up About Testosterone Levels

Source: @jellyroll/Instagram Jelly Roll's low testosterone levels were a motivator in his weight loss journey.