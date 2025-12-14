Inside Jelly Roll's Dramatic 200-Pound Weight-Loss: Check Out His Transformation in Before and After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

February 2015

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll has lost 200 pounds amid his weight-loss journey.

Jelly Roll rocked a casual outfit consisting of a long-sleeved, button-down flannel shirt, gray T-shirt and dark-colored jeans at Primary Wave 9th Annual Pre-Grammy party.

Article continues below advertisement

November 2016

Source: MEGA He began his journey in 2022.

The singer-rapper serenaded fans and attendees at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

June 2022

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll spoke about being 'morbidly obese' as he began his transformation.

The country music superstar posed with Jason Crabb at the Folds of Honor Rock 'N Jock game in Nashville, Tenn. That year, he told Music Mayhem he officially kick-started his weight-loss journey. "I'm going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health," he told the outlet. "I lost some weight this year in 2022, but in 2023 I wanna finally conquer the demon. I don't leave for a big tour until about the middle of the year. So I plan on taking the first half of the year to tighten the album up and get some work in."

Article continues below advertisement

April 2023

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll first showed the positive results of his efforts in 2024.

In April 2023, the "Liar" singer attended the CMT Music Awards in a black and red varsity jacket, a black shirt, black pants and red and white shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

June 2023

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll debunked claims he used weight-loss drugs to shed pounds.

Jelly Roll made an appearance at the 50th Annual CMA Fest in Tennessee.

Article continues below advertisement

November 2023

Source: MEGA He has also been open about his 'food addiction.'

Amid his rise to fame, Jelly Roll showed off his charm at his toy drive in Nashville, Tenn.

Article continues below advertisement

February 2024

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll pushed himself to change after his weight made him 'miserable.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The "Save Me" singer joined the fun at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi. Nearly two months later, he confirmed he had lost 70 pounds so far by eating healthily and exercising. "I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now," he told a news outlet. "I feel really good." Jelly Roll, who declared he was aiming to lose another 100 pounds at the time, added, "I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."

Article continues below advertisement

July 2024

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll has been maintaining an active lifestyle.

Jelly Roll was all smiles as he hit the red carpet at the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

December 2024

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll once weighed over 500 pounds.

The country music star posed for the cameras at the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Weeks prior to his appearance, he admitted to People he struggled with food addiction for years. "Nobody in my house ever had [a healthy relationship with food], so that was the hard part, really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and that commitment," he said. "But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way." His comment echoed what he shared during an appearance on the December 16, 2024, episode of wife Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast. At the time, he also expressed his desire to be on the cover of Men's Health by March 2026. "I wanna have one of the biggest transformations," he declared. "I did this publicly for a reason. I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long. I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed. They're so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out and they don't really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different." Jelly Roll added, "I wanted to lose it in front of everybody. I wanna bring people along with me."

Article continues below advertisement

March 2025

Source: @Zevia/YouTube Bunnie Xo has been supportive of his journey.

Jelly Roll showed off the results of his weight-loss journey in an ad for Zevia in March.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2025

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been married since 2016.

After going from about 570 pounds to 357 pounds, Jelly Roll debuted a noticeably slimmer physique at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in May.The "Wild Ones" crooner impressed his fans with his jaw-dropping 200-pound weight-loss while performing in London, England. According to Jelly Roll, his journey has also made him a "way better human." "I sleep better, I walk better," he said. "I talk better, and I have more energy."

Article continues below advertisement

September 2025

Source: MEGA They renewed their vows in 2023.

The "Wild Ones" crooner impressed his fans with his jaw-dropping 200-pound weight-loss while performing in London, England. According to Jelly Roll, his journey has also made him a "way better human." "I sleep better, I walk better," he said. "I talk better, and I have more energy."

Article continues below advertisement

November 2025

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Jelly Roll also debuted cleaner facial hair.