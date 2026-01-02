or
Jelly Roll's Shocking Confession: Country Star Reveals He Couldn't 'Get It Up' With His 'Smoke Show' Wife Bunnie XO

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll confessed that his testosterone levels were so low due to his obesity that he had trouble with intimacy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 2 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Jelly Roll admitted that obesity took a serious toll on what went down in the bedroom with his wife, Bunnie XO.

The “Wild Ones” singer – who shed 275 pounds since starting his weight-loss journey – revealed that at his heaviest, his testosterone levels were like those of a preteen boy, leaving him unable to get aroused.

Jelly Roll Confessed He Couldn't 'Get It Up' With Wife Bunnie XO

Photo of Jelly Roll admitted that his low testosterone level was a motivator in his weight-loss journey.
Source: MEGA

“When I went in there for the test, it was bad," Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord) told a news outlet in an interview published on Friday, January 2. “Bad. The world opened up when I seen it on paper. I was like, That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we’re talking a 57.”

Making a candid confession, he added, “You can’t get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling."

For context, the typical testosterone level for a 41-year-old male ranges from about 300 ng/dL to 1,000. However, obesity is linked to lower levels – 300 ng/dL or below, according to Baptist Health.

Jelly Roll Opened Up About His Low Testosterone Level

Photo of Jelly Roll said that testosterone replacement therapy has revitalized his s-- life.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll revealed that his low testosterone levels motivated him to kickstart his weight-loss journey and begin testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) to revitalize his s-- life.

“I’ll be on testosterone replacement therapy probably for the rest of my life,” he explained. “Now it’s a totally different thing. I’m chasing her around the house, you know what I’m saying?” I’m like a teenage kid again! I’m like the Pink Panther. I bust out of every corner. And she opens the cabinet, and I go, ‘Hi!’”

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll Addressed His Once 'Horrible' S-- Life With Bunnie XO

Photo of Jelly Roll admitted that his s-- life with Bunnie Xo was once 'horrible.'
Source: MEGA

The star opened up about his once “horrible” s-- life with his wife, 45, last month. He emphasized that it had nothing to do with his partner, and instead with his weight.

“Dude, I married a f------ big-t------, blonde, beautiful woman, you know what I mean?” he explained during an appearance on the “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you cry.”

Jelly Roll Joked Being Intimate Was Like 'Playing Twister'

Photo o fJelly Roll confessed that getting intimate with his wife was like 'playing Twister.'
Source: MEGA

"You know? And I couldn’t... I couldn’t even get aroused," he continued. "I was so big."

The musician candidly admitted that getting intimate with his wife, whom he wed in 2016, was like “having to play Twister.”

"Left foot here, right foot on the X. Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something," he quipped.

