Jelly Roll's Shocking Confession: Country Star Reveals He Couldn't 'Get It Up' With His 'Smoke Show' Wife Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll admitted that obesity took a serious toll on what went down in the bedroom with his wife, Bunnie XO. The “Wild Ones” singer – who shed 275 pounds since starting his weight-loss journey – revealed that at his heaviest, his testosterone levels were like those of a preteen boy, leaving him unable to get aroused.

“When I went in there for the test, it was bad," Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord) told a news outlet in an interview published on Friday, January 2. “Bad. The world opened up when I seen it on paper. I was like, That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we’re talking a 57.” Making a candid confession, he added, “You can’t get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling." For context, the typical testosterone level for a 41-year-old male ranges from about 300 ng/dL to 1,000. However, obesity is linked to lower levels – 300 ng/dL or below, according to Baptist Health.

Jelly Roll revealed that his low testosterone levels motivated him to kickstart his weight-loss journey and begin testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) to revitalize his s-- life. “I’ll be on testosterone replacement therapy probably for the rest of my life,” he explained. “Now it’s a totally different thing. I’m chasing her around the house, you know what I’m saying?” I’m like a teenage kid again! I’m like the Pink Panther. I bust out of every corner. And she opens the cabinet, and I go, ‘Hi!’”

The star opened up about his once “horrible” s-- life with his wife, 45, last month. He emphasized that it had nothing to do with his partner, and instead with his weight. “Dude, I married a f------ big-t------, blonde, beautiful woman, you know what I mean?” he explained during an appearance on the “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you cry.”

