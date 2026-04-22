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Jelly Roll Gives Candid Weight Loss Update After Going 'Off the Rails' With Eating: 'I Lost My Way'

Photo of Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA; Jelly Roll/YouTube

Jelly Roll confessed he 'lost' his way after hitting his weight loss goal before the holiday season.

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April 22 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

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Jelly Roll got real about "losing his way" after hitting his weight loss goal last year.

"It was right before the holidays, so I was like, 'You know what, man? I've been working hard for the last three years losing this weight. I'm going to enjoy the holidays," the "Wild Ones" singer, 41, said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. "I had a big Thanksgiving meal and I had a big birthday meal and I had a big Christmas meal, I kind of got off the rails."

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Jelly Roll 'Lost His Way' Amid Weight Loss Progress

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Photo of Jelly Roll got candid about his recent setbacks in his weight loss journey.
Source: Jelly Roll/YouTube

Jelly Roll got candid about his recent setbacks in his weight loss journey.

The country singer (real name: Jason DeFord) explained that things got even more complicated after he broke his collarbone right before Christmas.

"That set me down where I had to quit running, quit walking, quit exercising for an extended period of time," he explained. "I said all that to say that I have, to some degree, lost my way."

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Source: Jelly Roll/YouTube

Jelly Roll admitted he 'lost his way' in his weight loss journey after the holiday season.

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Jelly Roll Was 'Avoiding' Stepping on Scale

Photo of Jelly Roll said he still needed to lose an additional 40 to 60 pounds.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll said he still needed to lose an additional 40 to 60 pounds.

The "Need a Favor" vocalist explained that he was still 40 to 60 pounds from his "maintenance weight," but had been "avoiding" the scale due to his recent setback in progress.

"I'm afraid to see what the scale's going to say from what my actual goal is," he explained. "I want to get these last 40 or 50 pounds off and then I eventually want to cut my skin and I eventually want to be on the cover of something crazy like GQ or Rolling Stone."

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Jelly Roll Revealed 12-Pound Weight Gain

Photo of Jelly Roll revealed he gained 12 pounds since his previous weigh-in.
Source: MEGA; @jellyroll/Instagram

Jelly Roll revealed he gained 12 pounds since his previous weigh-in.

Later in the video, the Grammy nominee confronted his fears and stepped on the scale, revealing he weighed 276 pounds, 12 more pounds than his previous weigh-in.

"I am scared. I feel really fat, I feel really bloated. I feel like the scale's going to let me down," he told the camera. "I feel like I'm going to find out I've gained like 15 pounds over the f------ last six months. Gotta start somewhere."

Jelly Roll Started Weight Loss Journey at 550 Pounds

Photo of Jelly Roll has dropped nearly 300 pounds since starting his weight loss journey.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll has dropped nearly 300 pounds since starting his weight loss journey.

The country music musician is known for being candid about his weight loss journey, which he started at 550 pounds.

Instead of turning to GLP-1 medication, the "Son of a Sinner" singer attributed his success to eating better, being active and improving his relationship with food.

“I just was afraid of it ...” he said when explaining why he declined using weight loss drugs. "As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. Like, you'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords."

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