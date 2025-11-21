Skinny Jelly Roll Looks Unrecognizable in Shocking Transformation After Shaving His Beard: Photos
Nov. 21 2025, Published 8:25 a.m. ET
Jelly Roll is surprising fans yet again — and this time, it’s not just about his massive weight loss.
On Thursday, November 20, the country star debuted a completely beardless face for the first time in a decade, leaving followers stunned by the transformation.
“By now, you have probably figured out that I look like a Ninja Turtle,” he joked at the start of his video, which showed him strolling through a wide, open field.
He went on to explain the real motivation for keeping his long facial hair all these years.
“One of the reasons I even started growing a beard was because I was so obese. It was just easier to cover up what was happening here,” he said, pointing toward his neck.
“I thought my chin went at least a half inch longer than it actually did, but f---, I didn’t know. It was a failed science experiment y’all,” he added with a laugh.
Along with the fresh face, Jelly Roll proudly showcased the results of his incredible 200-pound weight loss earlier in November, as he geared up for his first-ever tour in Australia.
Fans also spotted his new look when he guest-picked on ESPN’s College GameDay, where he flaunted his slimmer frame.
As OK! previously reported, he started taking his health seriously in 2022. That year, he told Music Mayhem he had already “lost some weight” and planned to keep pushing forward.
"In 2023, I wanna finally conquer the demon," he shared. "I’m going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health."
His nickname has been part of his identity since childhood, something he talked about on The Bobby Bones Show.
“I’ve been fat my whole life,” he said. “She started calling me Jelly Roll when I was young, and I spent the next 20 years trying to grow into the name.”
In December 2024, he took things a step further, telling his wife, Bunnie XO, on her “Dumb Blonde” podcast that he hopes to land the cover of Men’s Health by 2026.
“I wanna have one of the biggest transformations,” he declared.
While many celebrities turn to weight-loss drugs to help them slim down, Jelly Roll has been honest about why he chose not to, as he’s worried about possible side effects from GLP-1 injectables like Ozempic — especially when it comes to his voice.
“I just was afraid of it ...” he said. "As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. Like, you'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords."