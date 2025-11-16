or
'Skinny' Jelly Roll Looks Unrecognizable as He Trims His Facial Hair for the First Time in 10 Years: Watch

image of The country singer, 40, has finally buzzed off his beard for the first time in a decade.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram/MEGA

The country singer, 40, has finally buzzed off his beard for the first time in a decade.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 15 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Jelly Roll's beard is a goner. The country singer, 40, has finally buzzed off his beard for the first time in a decade.

His wife, Bunnie Xo, posted a clip on Instagram November 13 where she shared that he was ready to trim off his facial hair.

Bunnie Xo Posted a Video of the Hairy Milestone

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo dropped a clip of her man shaving off his beard.

"You guys, I have been with my husband for going on 10 years now, [and] I have never seen this man without his facial hair. Not one freaking time," Bunnie, 45, joked in the clip.

The video showed a slimmed-down Jelly rocking his clean-shaven look while his wife pointed the camera toward his face.

"My husband, in honor of his shoot that he did today, is going to shave off his beard completely, because now that he's so skinny — look at that freaking jawline — we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?" she gushed.

image of Jelly Roll hasn't trimmed his facial hair in 10 years.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll hasn't trimmed his facial hair in 10 years.

"We're trying to see if a face lift might be in order," he chimed in before moving out of the frame to cut off the hair.

"I'm not looking. I'm not looking, okay? He tried to just show me, [but] I'm not looking until it's all done," Bunnie chuckled. "He just kicked me out of the room."

A few minutes later, the social media influencer went back to the room to check on the status of beloved's hairy situation.

MORE ON:
Jelly Roll

image of Bunnie Xo divulged that Jelly Roll will show his new face to fans when the time is right.
Source: Mega

Bunnie Xo divulged that Jelly Roll will show his new face to fans when the time is right.

"The total naked face, it's not terrible," she said as she stared at her husband's new lewk. However, she didn't fully unveil Jelly's clean face to the camera just yet.

As fans wept in the comments to see the big reveal, Bunnie simply wrote: "Hey guys, he will show y’all when he’s ready ❤️."

The "Son of a Sinner" singer has been on a health journey since 2022 and he has lost almost 200 pounds. His starting weight was 540 lbs. and he has been keeping it off for three years at this point.

Jelly Roll Has Lost 200 Pounds Since 2022

Source: @jellyroll615/Instagram

Jelly Roll showed off his slimmed-down body.

He even joked about his amazing progress on Instagram in September 15, sharing snaps of himself sporting a classy outfit in Rome

"I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account," Jelly joked in his caption.

He put his slimmed and toned physique in an all-black ensemble, and he let his multiple tattoos shine. His beard, however, was very much still intact — until now.

