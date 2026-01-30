or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Jelly Roll
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jelly Roll's Raunchiest Bedroom Confessions: What He Has Said About His Intimate Life With Wife Bunnie XO

jelly roll most honest bedroom confessions with wife bunnie xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll revealed he has the 's-- drive of a 17-year-old again' after losing 275 pounds.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll 'Could Not Even Get Aroused' Because of His Weight

jelly roll most honest bedroom confessions with wife bunnie xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll has been sharing NSFW bedroom confessions after losing weight.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Jelly Roll does not sugarcoat naughty conversations about his intimate life with his wife, Bunnie XO.

After debuting a slimmer physique, the "Wild Ones" hitmaker admitted his s-- life with his spouse had suffered before he shed 275 pounds.

"Dude, I married a f----- big t---- blonde beautiful woman, dog," he told Joe Rogan in a December 2025 interview. "You know what I mean? I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you're crying, Joe."

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Said His S-- Life With Bunnie XO Was Once 'Horrible'

jelly roll most honest bedroom confessions with wife bunnie xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll has lost 275 pounds amid his weight-loss journey.

During the same podcast appearance, Jelly Roll revealed he "couldn't even get aroused" because he was "so big."

"I was having to play Twister to have s--," he added. "Left foot here, right foot in the X, you know? Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something. I mean, it was bad."

The father-of-two reportedly realized how much his weight and drug use were affecting his overall family life.

"I realized that in addiction, the family will kind of cater to the addict,” he said. "It's nature. Like if somebody in your family was a drug addict, you would help with their kids, you would feel a need to help in their absence — it’s what we do as a family, it’s human nature. I realized then how much my addiction was hurting this family."

MORE ON:
Jelly Roll

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll 'Pouncing' on Bunnie XO After Weight-Loss

jelly roll most honest bedroom confessions with wife bunnie xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO got married in 2016.

Jelly Roll could not help but share more NSFW confessions about his current bedroom activities with Bunnie XO.

Speaking to Men's Health, the Grammy-nominated artist said he feels like a "teenager" with a "s-- drive of a 17-year-old again" after losing weight.

"I'm f------ pouncing on my wife. We're having daytime s-- again. It's f------ awesome," he shared in the interview published on January 2.

Jelly Roll Turned to Therapy to Revitalize His S-- Life

jelly roll most honest bedroom confessions with wife bunnie xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO renewed their vows in 2023.

Jelly Roll also reflected on his inability to get aroused, telling Men's Health that his hormones played a role in the condition.

"When I went in there for the test, it was bad. Bad. The world opened up when I seen it on paper. I was like, 'That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we're talking a 57. You can't get it up without T," he said. "I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling…. The first couple of blood panels were like, 'How are you alive?' Now it's a totally different thing."

Through testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), Jelly Roll managed to restore intimacy in his marriage to Bunnie XO.

"I'll be on testosterone replacement therapy probably for the rest of my life," he noted. "Now it's a totally different thing. I'm chasing her around the house, you know what I'm saying?"

He added, "I'm like a teenage kid again! I'm like the Pink Panther. I bust out of every corner. And she opens the cabinet, and I go, 'Hi!'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.