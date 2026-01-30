Jelly Roll's Raunchiest Bedroom Confessions: What He Has Said About His Intimate Life With Wife Bunnie XO

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll 'Could Not Even Get Aroused' Because of His Weight

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll has been sharing NSFW bedroom confessions after losing weight.

Jelly Roll does not sugarcoat naughty conversations about his intimate life with his wife, Bunnie XO. After debuting a slimmer physique, the "Wild Ones" hitmaker admitted his s-- life with his spouse had suffered before he shed 275 pounds. "Dude, I married a f----- big t---- blonde beautiful woman, dog," he told Joe Rogan in a December 2025 interview. "You know what I mean? I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you're crying, Joe."

Jelly Roll Said His S-- Life With Bunnie XO Was Once 'Horrible'

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll has lost 275 pounds amid his weight-loss journey.

During the same podcast appearance, Jelly Roll revealed he "couldn't even get aroused" because he was "so big." "I was having to play Twister to have s--," he added. "Left foot here, right foot in the X, you know? Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something. I mean, it was bad." The father-of-two reportedly realized how much his weight and drug use were affecting his overall family life. "I realized that in addiction, the family will kind of cater to the addict,” he said. "It's nature. Like if somebody in your family was a drug addict, you would help with their kids, you would feel a need to help in their absence — it’s what we do as a family, it’s human nature. I realized then how much my addiction was hurting this family."

Jelly Roll 'Pouncing' on Bunnie XO After Weight-Loss

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO got married in 2016.

Jelly Roll could not help but share more NSFW confessions about his current bedroom activities with Bunnie XO. Speaking to Men's Health, the Grammy-nominated artist said he feels like a "teenager" with a "s-- drive of a 17-year-old again" after losing weight. "I'm f------ pouncing on my wife. We're having daytime s-- again. It's f------ awesome," he shared in the interview published on January 2.

Jelly Roll Turned to Therapy to Revitalize His S-- Life

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO renewed their vows in 2023.