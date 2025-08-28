COUPLES Jen Shah Celebrates 31 Years of Marriage Alongside Sharrieff Shah in Rare Prison Snapshot Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram Jen Shah celebrated her 31st anniversary alongside husband Sharrieff Shah from prison. OK! Staff Aug. 28 2025, Published 8:24 a.m. ET

Jen Shah's anniversary with husband Sharrieff Shah looks a little different this year. Currently serving her prison sentence, the star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City found a unique way to honor her marriage by sharing an intimate snapshot from behind bars. "❤️8.27.1994❤️," Jen, 51, captioned the heartfelt post on Instagram on Wednesday, August 27, marking 31 years with Sharrieff, 54.

Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram The 'RHOSLC' star shared a rare photo with her husband behind bars.

In the photo, Jen smiled in her prison gear while Sharrieff wrapped his arm around her, dressed in an Under Armour polo and casual shorts. The timestamp on the image was listed as July 6 at 1:23 p.m. local time. Before revealing the rare photo, Jen celebrated her anniversary in a more traditional manner. "Happy 31st Anniversary today to me and my baby!" she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, August 27.

Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram Jen Shah is serving a 6-year prison sentence for wire fraud.

"Words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you. You bring so much joy to my life & I am forever thankful for your overwhelming love and support as we approach this next chapter. Thank you for blessing me with two amazing young men. I love you so much & can’t wait to hold you again soon. 💕 #Bismillah," she gushed. In July 2022, Jen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after initially entering a not guilty plea. She received a sentence of six and a half years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Jen officially began her sentence in February 2023 at the Bryan Prison Camp in Texas. According to Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records, she is scheduled for release in August 2026.

Source: Mega Jen Shah has long been a polarizing figure on 'RHOSLC.'

Even before the arrest, Shah was known for her explosive temper and lavish lifestyle, which her costars and viewers often questioned. After her arrest, her legal drama became a central storyline, and her public declarations of innocence were a key part of her on-screen narrative. She even released merchandise with the phrase "Justice for Jen." While much of Jen's life behind bars remains private, fans occasionally hear updates from the controversial reality star. In March, she wrote on her blog about being in "great spirits" after receiving "loving messages" from fans.

Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram Jen Shah and Sharrieff Shah married in 1994.