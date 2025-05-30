'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Claims She's 'Coming Home Soon' in Shocking Update From Prison
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is currently incarcerated, but she provided fans with an update via her representatives on May 30.
“Bismillah,” Shah’s statement shared to her website began. “I pray that my supporters are SHAHMAZING and doing well. Over the past month, my team has shared with me the many loving messages provided by my supporters.”
'Coming Home Soon'
Shah noted she’s been informed about “Met Gala references,” a “GIF” of her feet “touching the snow in heels from RHOSLC” and people inquiring about her personal well-being since being locked up.
“I am in great spirts and well,” she reassured fans. “The consistent love and admiration from my supporters, my loving family, and my faith keeps me going as I make it through this rehabilitative journey of coming home soon.”
'Passion for Fitness'
Shah shared a picture of her working out, telling her supporters she “wanted” to share it as it’s from one of her “shahmazing workouts.”
“I remain consistent in my passion for fitness and helping other inmates achieve similar goals,” she added. “You will see more soon. I can only control what I can control. Until next time, Jen Shah.”
Jen Shah's Legal Issues Explained
As OK! reported, Shah entered prison on February 17, 2023, almost three years after she was arrested while filming the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Although she initially pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to telemarketing, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering, Shah ended up changing her plea to guilty in July 2022 right before she was set to go to trial.
"In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," she confessed at the time. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."
Jen Shah's Final Statement
When heading to jail, Shah gave a final statement via her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, claiming, “Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding. She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community. Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others.”
Shah’s prison sentence has been reduced three times, and she is set to be released on October 4, 2026. Unlike Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, the Bravo series did not wait for Shah to film, as she last appeared on Season 3.
It is unknown if Shah will be welcomed back to the show once she is out of jail.