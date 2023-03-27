Jen Shah's 6.5 Year Prison Sentence Reduced As 'RHOSLC' Star Vows To Pay Back Victims For Telemarking Scheme
Jen Shah will be freed from prison earlier than expected.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's 6.5 year prison sentence has been reduced by one year. Shah will now reportedly be released from the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas on August 30, 2028.
The former Bravo star's representative made it clear that Shah's focus after serving her time will be righting the people she wronged for nearly a decade with her fraudulent telemarketing scheme.
“I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole,” her publicist noted in the statement. “She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her.”
The former direct response marketing expert surrendered to prison on February 17, after pleading guilty to her role in the nationwide scheme that mainly targeted the vulnerable and the elderly. Following her sentencing in January 2023, Shah apologized to the people whose lives she affected and promised to pay them back what they're owed.
"Jen Shah's resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding," her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, explained at the time. "She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community."
"Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others," the pubic declaration concluded.
