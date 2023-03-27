Jen Shah's 6.5 Year Prison Sentence Reduced As 'RHOSLC' Star Vows To Pay Back Victims For Telemarking Scheme

The former Bravo star's representative made it clear that Shah's focus after serving her time will be righting the people she wronged for nearly a decade with her fraudulent telemarketing scheme.

“I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole,” her publicist noted in the statement. “She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her.”