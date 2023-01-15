Jen Shah Ordered To Enter Mental Health Treatment Program After 6.5 Year Prison Sentence
Jen Shah will still be putting in the time to work on herself after serving out her six year prison sentence.
It's been confirmed The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum has been ordered to enter a mental health treatment program approved by her probation officer during her five years of supervised release.
Court documents stated that she is to stay on her prescribed mental health medication following her release. She will also be subject to drug testing to assure she is not using drugs or alcohol during her supervised release.
As OK! previously reported, Shah was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that swindled elderly people out of thousands of dollars.
"I want to apologize to all the victims and families and I take full responsibility for the harm I caused and will pay full restitution to all of the victims," Shah said in an emotional statement prior to her sentencing. "I recognize that some of you lost hundreds and others lost thousands and I promise to repay."
The Bravolebrity was initially facing up to 50 years in prison, but after changing her "not guilty" plea to "guilty" in July 2022, she was able to make a deal to cut the maximum to 14 years.
"Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt," her lawyer, Priya Chaudhry stated after the sentencing hearing. "Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes."
Along with serving six and a half years behind bars, Shah also agreed to forfeit $6.5 million, surrender 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items and pay her victims up to $9.5 million in restitution.
