'I Had A Lot Of Dark Days': One Of Jen Shah's Victims Speaks Out After 'RHOSLC' Star Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

As time wore on, the company began to take more than what was agreed upon out of Pucket's bank account. "They kept promising me that I would be getting something in return for my investment. But nothing happened," she said. "Then they got to where they wouldn't respond to my phone calls, they wouldn't respond to my emails. Then I realized that something was up."

The financial burden of losing thousands of dollars was extremely difficult on the small business wonder and her spouse. "They know how to manipulate you," she emphasized. "I thought 'how stupid, you know? You are a stupid idiot.' I was embarrassed. I didn't tell anybody. Finally I had to tell one of my kids and they said, 'Mom, why didn't you come to me? I could have helped you.'"