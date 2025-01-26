Jenelle Evans Accuses Boyfriend August Keen of Cheating in Cryptic Video: Watch
It looks like Jenelle Evans and her boyfriend, August Keen, have called it quits.
The Teen Mom star posted a cryptic video on Instagram, with her singing to Cardi B's song "Thru Your Phone." Alongside the clip, the text read, "When you find out he cheated..."
"So many questions left unanswered 🙃," she added to the post.
Of course, followers also had a lot of questions for the reality star, 33.
One person wrote, "Does this mean August is cut from payroll? Glow up without him girl," to which she replied, "He didn’t get money from me 😂."
Another said, "Leave them unanswered and don’t go back," to which she wrote, "Yeah better left not knowing 😞."
Others sent their well-wishes to Evans over the situation.
One person wrote, "Sorry this has happened. One day you will find your person. You look so pretty. 🥰," while another said, "Yasssss girllll.. 👏.. 🔥."
A third person added, "Love yourself and you will attract someone who will love you the same way. And DONT do this with the intention of finding someone."
This is hardly the first time have their fair share of issues.
Earlier this month, the MTV personality — who shares son Jace, 15, with ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser Orion, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley Jolie, 8, with her estranged husband, David Eason, whom she legally separated from in March 2024 — made headlines for writing something presumably about Keen online.
“Why don’t you call me and tell me the truth instead of posting it online?” Evans asked in a cryptic post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. On Reddit, screenshots recently surfaced alleging Keen had another girlfriend, which is what Evans might have been referring to.
"I don’t put personal business out there.. but if I did yall would be like," she said, referring to an exploding head emoji.
In December 2024, X user @ustacouId, a.k.a. “Roux,” claimed Keen "is not really her manager" and he only uses that moniker to "look important."
"Since she really knew nothing about him, he could tell her whatever he wanted her to believe because he didn’t really think she’d move out there,” they continued. “All of a sudden she moved out there and realized everything he told her is a lie.”
Around the same time, Keen had nothing but kind words to say about his girlfriend.
“Jenelle actually donated an [expletive] ton of stuff to everybody in need during the hurricane," he said, referring to those affected by Hurricane Heleen. "And she never talks about that. And I find that to be super commendable and I like that about her character. She does a lot of good [expletive]. And she doesn’t speak on it. Shout out to Jenelle for being cute like that."