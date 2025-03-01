'Get Off The Drugs!': August Keen Responds After Jenelle Evans Makes Shocking 'False' Accusations in Police Report

He said he had “enough of her drunken toxicity," which is why he broke up with her.

Keen left the party per her request and did not return for her.

“The police arrived both at the house of the party and at the hotel room where Jenelle and I were,” he continued. “Jenelle claimed she called the police because I took too long to get back to the hotel and she needed a more serious reason to get the cops there, so she falsely accused me of assaulting her, which she threatened me in the past with. That’s why I called the cops on her the first time.”

After cops asked the partygoers if there was any violence, they denied anything unruly happened, according to Keen. He also shared they “inspected her face and there was absolutely nothing" wrong with it.