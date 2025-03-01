'Get Off The Drugs!': August Keen Responds After Jenelle Evans Makes Shocking 'False' Accusations in Police Report
August Keen spoke to OK! after a police report was released claiming he left his ex Jenelle Evans’ face “bruised” after an altercation in January 2024.
The report, which was obtained by The Sun, alleged Keen was drinking when he left her face with a bruise, only to take off with her purse. Two days later, Keen filed a restraining order against Evans.
“There was never any altercation,” Keen exclusively told OK!. “The allegations she made against me are completely false. What it was, was Jenelle being drunk and not wanting to leave the party.”
He said he had “enough of her drunken toxicity," which is why he broke up with her.
Keen left the party per her request and did not return for her.
“The police arrived both at the house of the party and at the hotel room where Jenelle and I were,” he continued. “Jenelle claimed she called the police because I took too long to get back to the hotel and she needed a more serious reason to get the cops there, so she falsely accused me of assaulting her, which she threatened me in the past with. That’s why I called the cops on her the first time.”
After cops asked the partygoers if there was any violence, they denied anything unruly happened, according to Keen. He also shared they “inspected her face and there was absolutely nothing" wrong with it.
“However, per the women at the party, Jenelle fell numerous times after I left,” he added, “and in one instance broke the toilet while throwing up. How hard do you have to fall to break someone's toilet?”
As a result, Keen headed back to Las Vegas, where he resides, which is when he filed for the restraining order.
Keen said that “after seven years, I realized that she was putting me through the same things she put her exes through — and I wasn't going to fall victim to her habitual abusive habits.”
Keen also shared that California domestic violence policy doesn’t “leave it to the victim to press charges,” so if they “see any sign of domestic violence, the state itself presses charges.”
“I guess every police officer involved just walked away from her supposed messed up face,” he quipped.
As for why Evans is angry with him, Keen noted she’s “bitter” he left and “moved on [without him] and never looked back.” “I was smart enough to protect myself before she was able to cause me any more damage,” he elaborated. “Even after months she continues to harass me publicly and continues to contact people to harass them and me. She realizes that there is no coming back from this, and I'm sure the hurt of losing me continues to fuel her with anger and bitterness.”
“Get off the drugs and get off the alcohol, Jenelle,” he concluded. “ Leave me alone once and for all!”