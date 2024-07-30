'You Completely Destroyed Anything We Ever Had': Jenelle Evan Rips Her 'Dangerous' Mom Apart in Scathing Rant for 'Selling' Her Out and Spreading Lies About Her Family
Jenelle Evans is no stranger to taking to social media to air her grievances — and on July 29, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star took to her Instagram Story to put her mother, Barbara, on blast.
“You haven’t seen my children in months and you want to act like you know every emotion they’re feeling,” Jenelle began. “…lying to the world again and starting BS just to make me look bad and you better?” Jenelle noted Barbara needs to “act” like her mother first and only then would she “maybe” try to have a relationship with her. “…for now you have completely destroyed anything we ever had as mother daughter,” Jenelle continued. “Just when you want to be in my life again you sell me out to the media. You’re dangerous and never one to be trusted.”
Explaining she now sees why Barbara’s sister is not close with her, Jenelle claimed her son Jace is also seeing what Barbara is allegedly doing as “evil.” Jenelle also addressed if we will ever see her drama with Barbara return to the Teen Mom screens, something Barbara would be financially compensated for if it happened. “No,” Jenelle returned to her Instagram Story to share in a second post. “There’s never going to be enough money in the world to make me want to film with you. Get that idea out of your head. Stop begging for the attention. My life has been so calm without you and David in it.”
Jenelle’s rant comes fresh off the heels of a story from The Sun on July 29 which it’s safe to assume Jenelle believes Barbara is behind.
In the article, an insider claimed Jenelle and her family are “moving to a gated community” in Las Vegas but “Jace doesn’t want to move, he hates it, he’s not happy, and he’s lonely.” “He thinks Vegas is too hot,” the source elaborated, “that it’s miserable and worst of all, he has to start all over again there.”
Calling the upheaval from North Carolina to Las Vegas a “shock and surprise” to Jace, the insider explained Jace was “happy where he was.” “He thought they were just going out there for MTV, he didn’t know she was planning on moving them out there,” the insider added. “She didn’t ask him, she just went and signed a lease and told the kids ‘We’re moving to Vegas.’”