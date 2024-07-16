OK Magazine
Jenelle Evans Confirms She Wants 'More Kids' in the Future Despite Nasty Divorce From David Eason

Picture of Jenelle Evans.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram
By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently returned to the small screen during the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

While Evans always has fans of the show talking, she recently hosted an Instagram Q&A where fans could ask her personalized questions. One fan wrote in to ask about the possibility of Evans having more children in the future.

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans filed for separation from David Eason in March.

“Do you want more kids if your future partner wants one?” an Instagram follower asked her in the Q&A. “I would be open to it with the right person but my tubes are tied so that would be a lot of money for IVF,” Evans answered.

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is open to having more children in the future.

After a tumultuous marriage for six years, Evans finally filed for a legal separation from David Eason in March. The pair had been through many traumatic events including the killing of her dog, Nugget, who Eason shot, temporarily losing custody of their children, Evans getting fired from MTV, a 911 phone call, split rumors and more.

Once she filed for separation, Evans was unfortunately not done dealing with issues pertaining to Eason. On May 18, it was revealed by People that Evans had been granted a six-month restraining order against Eason. The order was specifically a domestic violence protective order for Evans and her children.

MORE ON:
Jenelle Evans
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans currently has a restraining order against David Eason.

Her manager, August Keen, stated at the time: “Jenelle is excited to move forward with her life. She's focused on her children, herself and her career.”

"She expressed huge relief after the judge granted the restraining order,” Keen added. “She hasn't been this happy in a very long time. Big things are already lined up for her and she looks forward to her bright future. A lot of surprises in store which can be seen on future episodes of Teen Mom."

During the Instagram Q&A she hosted, Evans was also asked if she would ever get married again. “Don’t think so,” Evans was quick to share.

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans does not think she will ever get married again.

While Evans is moving on with her life, she still is struggling, as she shared during the Q&A that she’s “mentally feeling iffy lately” as she’s going through “another wave of emotions trying to heal from my separation.”

As Evans deals with those emotions, it’s clear that Eason is moving forward in his life. He recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his new beau, Kenleigh Heatwole. When posting the photo, Eason referred to Heatwole as his “missing piece.”

