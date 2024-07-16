Jenelle Evans Confirms She Wants 'More Kids' in the Future Despite Nasty Divorce From David Eason

After a tumultuous marriage for six years, Evans finally filed for a legal separation from David Eason in March. The pair had been through many traumatic events including the killing of her dog, Nugget, who Eason shot, temporarily losing custody of their children, Evans getting fired from MTV, a 911 phone call, split rumors and more.

Once she filed for separation, Evans was unfortunately not done dealing with issues pertaining to Eason. On May 18, it was revealed by People that Evans had been granted a six-month restraining order against Eason. The order was specifically a domestic violence protective order for Evans and her children.