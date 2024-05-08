Comeback Confirmed! Jenelle Evans' Return Teased in 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Trailer
Jenelle Evans is making her comeback!
In the trailer for the Season 2 premiere of MTV's Teen Mom: A New Chapter, the mom-of-three makes her return to the franchise in what is sure to be a truly "mom-umental" moment!
Evans sported flowy tan pants and a matching top in a sneak peek of her "special appearance" on the hit show.
"I think it’ll be good to have a fresh start," she says in a voiceover.
This comes after Evans fueled rumors that she'd be making her return to reality television when she was photographed walking with former costar Briana DeJesus during production.
The 32-year-old wore a pink tank top and jean shorts while DeJesus rocked an oversized white shirt, black shorts and sneakers as they tried to beat the Florida heat with cold bottles of water in hand.
Evans has been Teen Mom universe since 2010 when she appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant. However, she was later fired from the franchise in 2019 after her now-estranged husband David Eason admitted to shooting and killing their dog, Nugget.
Five years later, the television personality accused him of killing a second dog after she filed for legal separation from Eason in February 2024.
"David has an argument with Jenelle outside of house in the driveway," the legal document read. "David storms off, gets into Jenelle's Toyota Sequoia to drive away without asking Jenelle's permission, pulls out really fast, ran over a puppy, and killed it."
"Kids were at school but stepdaughter [David's daughter Maryssa, 16] was home at the time and witnessed the dog dying. David also witnessed the dog dying."
Evans subsequently petitioned for a domestic violence protective order in which she accused Eason of verbal abuse — to include slinging homophobic slurs at one of the kids and telling her to kill herself.
"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes [in] walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the complaint stated. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon. Some of those behaviors were in front of the children over the years."
