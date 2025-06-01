Jenelle Evans Is Still on 'Good Terms' With MTV — But Wants to 'Explore' Other Options
Jenelle Evans is stepping boldly into a fresh chapter of her life after her split from estranged husband David Eason in 2024.
The former Teen Mom 2 star kicked off her singlehood by planning an unforgettable "I Do. I Did. I'm Done" divorce party this summer at Spearmint Rhino in New York City. Now, she's focused on her own happiness and co-parenting solo, reclaiming her peace with confidence and clarity.
"I'm looking at creating a podcast," Evans, 33, said in an interview with an outlet.
"I'm also working on a cannabis brand I mentioned last year, so that's still in the works. And I'm focused on working behind the scenes in TV, rather than always being in front of the camera. So I have a lot of different projects lined up and I'm really glad I'm staying busy."
Rising to fame at just 17 on 16 and Pregnant, Evans navigated motherhood, mental health challenges, legal battles and complex relationships over her decade-long presence in the spotlight. Known for her honesty and resilience, Evans emerged as one of the most talked-about personalities in the Teen Mom franchise.
In 2022, Evans confirmed her departure from Teen Mom for good. Yet, fans continue to speculate about a possible return to the MTV world.
"Well, we're on good terms," she said of her relationship with the network. "I'm still under contract with them, but they're letting me explore and do my own thing, which is great, and I really appreciate them for that. But as for the future with the show, I have no idea. I think working on other projects would be more fun for me. And I feel like that's just a closed chapter."
For the first time in years, Evans is channeling her energy into new endeavors. "Behind the scenes" entails producing shows, developing unique content and even pursuing acting. "Producing and appearing on other shows, scripted or reality," she shared. "I'm actually taking acting classes, too, so I'm really looking forward to seeing where that takes me."
Evans is no longer in pursuit of visibility; instead, she seeks healing, growth and inner peace. After enduring the ups and downs of public life, she's taking control of her narrative. She also shared what piece of wisdom she'd offer to her younger self.
"Don't be afraid to leave the situation that you're in. And don't stay in the same situation that's going to make you miserable," she said.
Now, Evans is dedicated to creating a stronger and healthier life for herself and her three children.
To celebrate her new path, she's hosting a divorce party at Spearmint Rhino NYC on Thursday, June 12.
"I've been through a lot," Jenelle shared. "But I feel like I'm finally heading in the direction I've always wanted, just on my own terms this time."