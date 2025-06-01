Jenelle Evans Is Still on 'Good Terms' With MTV — But Wants to 'Explore' Other Options

Jenelle Evans is stepping boldly into a fresh chapter of her life after her split from estranged husband David Eason in 2024.

The former Teen Mom 2 star kicked off her singlehood by planning an unforgettable "I Do. I Did. I'm Done" divorce party this summer at Spearmint Rhino in New York City. Now, she's focused on her own happiness and co-parenting solo, reclaiming her peace with confidence and clarity.

"I'm looking at creating a podcast," Evans, 33, said in an interview with an outlet.