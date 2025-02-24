or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Jenelle Evans
OK LogoREALITY TV

Jenelle Evans Fires Back at 'Haters' After Revealing If She's Dating Someone New Post-August Keen Split

Photo of Jenelle Evans
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans fired back at 'haters' who assumed she's dating someone new after splitting from August Keen.

By:

Feb. 24 2025, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans addressed rumors she’s dating someone new after she was spotted clanking glasses with a mystery man on her Instagram Story on February 22.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jenelle Evans
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans said she's not focusing on any guys right now.

Article continues below advertisement

Relatively soon after she posted, speculation arose she was with a new man or back with ex August Keen. Evans took to her Instagram Story on February 23 to address the chatter. “Last night was not a date,” she confirmed. “I know there’s like rumors going around that I was out on a date. Oh my God. No. It was just a business meeting and we were all talking about how crazy you haters are online.” Evans explained the people she was with suggested they “do a little cling” to “stir the pot,” to which she agreed to. She warned them this would “end up online” and people would be “talking mad s---" about her actions.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jenelle Evans
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans was spotted clanking glasses with a mystery man.

Article continues below advertisement

“And you guys did,” Evans said, mocking her online critics. “And you guys fell for it. That just goes to show the more you assume, you make an a-- out of you and me.” She told her followers to stop making assumptions based on what they see, insisting she’ll let fans know if she’s dating someone. “But I am single right now,” she reiterated, “and I am not focusing on any guys. I’m actually focusing on my future, so, watch out world.”

MORE ON:
Jenelle Evans

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jenelle Evans and August Keen
Source: August Keen

August Keen took out a restraining order against Jenelle Evans.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously covered, Evans accused Keen of cheating on her in late January 2024 in a cryptic video. In early February, she shared a YouTube clip entitled, “Life Update 2025,” in which she accused Keen of hitting her in the face with an “open palm” and knocking her glasses off of her. In the wake of those allegations, Keen took out a restraining order against her.

Keen also exclusively shared text messages with OK! in which he said he “didn’t f------ punch her.” “Do you think if I punched her she would go right back to the party and all the women, men and children there would be happy and continue the party?” he asked at the time. “Does that make any sense?”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jenelle Evans
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

August Keen accused Jenelle Evans of hacking his phone.

The MTV star’s ex also accused her of hacking his phone and begged her mother to intervene to make her stop going at him. While he explained he didn’t want to see Evans in prison due to her being a mother, he shared going may “teach her a lesson” and declared she needed to “grow up.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.