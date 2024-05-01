'Waiting Game': Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Has 'Smoking Gun' in Divorce Battle With Estranged Ex David Eason

Jenelle Evans has a "smoking gun" in her upcoming court battle with estranged husband David Eason, according to a source.

The Teen Mom 2 star filed for legal separation and full custody of their daughter, Ensley, 7, earlier this year. The bombshell court filing came a few months after David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation of her teenage son, Jace, 14.