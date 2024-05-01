'Waiting Game': Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Has 'Smoking Gun' in Divorce Battle With Estranged Ex David Eason
Jenelle Evans has a "smoking gun" in her upcoming court battle with estranged husband David Eason, according to a source.
The Teen Mom 2 star filed for legal separation and full custody of their daughter, Ensley, 7, earlier this year. The bombshell court filing came a few months after David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation of her teenage son, Jace, 14.
Jenelle also petitioned for a domestic violence protective order after accusing her ex of repeated verbal abuse, punching holes in walls, stealing from her and throwing things.
"These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon," her petition read.
While details of the alleged "smoking gun" have not yet been disclosed, it could come up when the court decides how much time David will be allowed to spend with their daughter.
The former couple was spotted at a North Carolina courthouse on Thursday, April 25, to address her domestic violence restraining order, but per the source, Ensley's custody hearing should be happening in the near future.
"In North Carolina, whenever someone is served with a civil case, we have 30 days to respond," the source shared. "I believe those 30 days just about ran [out]. So the time to answer or respond has expired."
"The courts will then start putting her on the calendar, and so typically, one of the first things that they'll do, and based on what she has filed, is she will work to set up temporary child custody. So that'll probably be the first step," they explained.
So far, the source claimed the only legal filings have been for separation, Ensley's custody and the protective order.
"That's pretty typical for these kinds of situations. One side will file it, and then it's kind of a waiting game right until the time the other side responds," the source concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Jenelle revealed she thought her life could be in danger if she spoke too candidly about her ex's flaws. On Friday, April 26, she was answering fan questions when one asked her to spill "all of David's secrets."
"Not the right time," she replied. "But also I'm scared and feel like my life would be on the line."
