Jenelle Evans Fires Back After Son Jace Leaks 'Private' Text Messages: 'We Are Butting Heads'

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans fired back at her son Jace Evans after he leaked text messages between them on his Instagram on August 19. In the first post, which he captioned, “I am finally putting out how my mother really is,” Jace insisted he doesn't “care" about his siblings Kaiser and Ensley, only his “health” and “living situation.” Jace went on to call his mom "crazy." In response, Jenelle exclaimed, “You’re the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F--- YOU.”

Jace's Text Messages Revealed

Source: @jace_vahn/Instagram Jenelle Evans accused her son Jace of lying about David Eason strangling him.

In the next message, Jenelle accused her son of “lying” about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him. “You make things worse on yourself,” she said. Though he claimed he “never lied,” she said she was “standing right there” and had “ring camera videos" of the alleged incident. “Ok nice,” Jace answered. “Yeah you were standing there yelling in my face cussing me out just watching things happen.”

Jace Evans Insisted Jenelle Evans Is 'Unstable'

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans cursed her son Jace out in a leaked text message.

In the final screenshot, which Jace captioned, “I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he shared an extended version of the first text message. When Jenelle cursed him out, Jace said, “Got it. Thank you.” She threatened him again, saying he wouldn’t “get a d--- thing from me anymore, including a phone.” He bluntly replied: “Got it.”

Jenelle Responds to Jace Leaking Their Text Messages

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans insisted her children are her 'whole world' in a response to Jace Evans leaking their texts.

Once the messages were shared, Jenelle quickly ran to her Instagram Story to defend herself. “My children are my whole world,” Jenelle began. “And everything I do is to try and protect, guide and love them. Like any parent, I set rules and boundaries. And sometimes that isn’t easy.” Jenelle noted Jace posting their “private texts” was “his reaction to being rightfully disciplined.” “And while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle,” she continued. “Navigating Jace’s medical diagnoses has not been easy, but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs. I will always stand by him. No matter what challenges come our way. And I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids.”

Jenelle Evans Asks for Prayers

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans asked for 'prayers during this time' after Jace Evans leaked their text messages.