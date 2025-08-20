Jenelle Evans Fires Back After Son Jace Leaks 'Private' Text Messages: 'We Are Butting Heads'
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans fired back at her son Jace Evans after he leaked text messages between them on his Instagram on August 19.
In the first post, which he captioned, “I am finally putting out how my mother really is,” Jace insisted he doesn't “care" about his siblings Kaiser and Ensley, only his “health” and “living situation.”
Jace went on to call his mom "crazy."
In response, Jenelle exclaimed, “You’re the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F--- YOU.”
Jace's Text Messages Revealed
In the next message, Jenelle accused her son of “lying” about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him. “You make things worse on yourself,” she said.
Though he claimed he “never lied,” she said she was “standing right there” and had “ring camera videos" of the alleged incident. “Ok nice,” Jace answered. “Yeah you were standing there yelling in my face cussing me out just watching things happen.”
Jace Evans Insisted Jenelle Evans Is 'Unstable'
In the final screenshot, which Jace captioned, “I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he shared an extended version of the first text message. When Jenelle cursed him out, Jace said, “Got it. Thank you.” She threatened him again, saying he wouldn’t “get a d--- thing from me anymore, including a phone.”
He bluntly replied: “Got it.”
- Jenelle Evans Slammed After Claiming She's Put 'Everything on Pause' for Her Kids: 'You Have Never Done Anything for Your Babies!'
- Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David Eason From 'Smear Campaign' After He's Charged With Child Abuse
- Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Hints Reality Star Kicked Him Out After She Called 911 on Him: ‘I Didn’t Do S---'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jenelle Responds to Jace Leaking Their Text Messages
Once the messages were shared, Jenelle quickly ran to her Instagram Story to defend herself.
“My children are my whole world,” Jenelle began. “And everything I do is to try and protect, guide and love them. Like any parent, I set rules and boundaries. And sometimes that isn’t easy.” Jenelle noted Jace posting their “private texts” was “his reaction to being rightfully disciplined.” “And while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle,” she continued. “Navigating Jace’s medical diagnoses has not been easy, but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs. I will always stand by him. No matter what challenges come our way. And I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids.”
Jenelle Evans Asks for Prayers
Jenelle added she asks for “empathy, kindness and prayers during this time” for her, Jace and their family as they “work through this together.”
She returned to her Instagram Story to share Jace has “recently” been “in trouble with the law these past few months” and “is having a hard time adjusting to the rules set before him.”
“I’ve been trying everything to help him navigate it, but we are butting heads in the process,” she concluded. “Please give us grace at this time. This is hard on all of us.”
In the wake of Jenelle's response, the text messages were deleted from Jace's Instagram account.