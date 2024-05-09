Jenelle Evans' Son Jace, 14, 'Can't Wait to Take the Stand' to Testify Against Stepfather David Eason in Child Abuse Case
Jenelle Evans son Jace is ready to speak out against his stepfather in court.
David Eason was put under investigation after the 14-year-old made multiple runaway attempts and accused the 35-year-old of physically attacking him on September 28, 2023. He was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for purposely injuring a minor.
A source close to their family told a news outlet that the young teen is "adamant about going to testify."
"He can't wait to take the stand," the source added. "He hates David."
They noted the local District Attorney's office has had several conversations with Jace about his upcoming court appearance. A date has not been publicly announced, but it is expected the court proceedings will take place this summer.
As OK! previously reported, David was initially only charged with misdemeanor child abuse after Jace told doctors and CPS staff that David had allegedly strangled him.
"The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child," the legal documents read. "The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means."
However, one of his charges was upgraded to a felony earlier this year.
"They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior," the court clerk explained at the time. "District court hears misdemeanors, traffic and other infractions, whereas felony cases are heard in superior."
Jace spent a few months in foster care, but shortly after he returned home to live with his mother and siblings, Jenelle filed for legal separation.
She further petitioned for full custody of her and David's 7-year-old daughter, Ensley, until he agrees to undergo a mental health evaluation to prove he is fit to care for her.
"The plaintiff [Jenelle] has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family," the court documents stated. "At nearly all times, plaintiff has been responsible for the minor child's daily needs and has been the only parent who researched, evaluated, selected and followed through with the minor child's doctor's treatment providers, extracurricular and enrichment activities."
The source spoke with The Sun about Jace's upcoming testimony.