Jenelle Evans Accused of Using Phony AI Answer After Firing Back at Son Jace's Shocking Claims

Jenelle Evans was accused of using AI to issue a response to her son Jace leaking text messages between them.

Jenelle Evans is being accused of using AI to formulate her response when she fired back at her son Jace Evans after he leaked their texts. A Reddit user said they came across a theory that Jenelle “probably used AI for her ‘apology,’” so they ran it through AI Detector by JustDone. The result claimed “92 percent of your text ‘parenting challenges’ shows signs of AI generation.”

Reddit Users Slammed Jenelle Over the Accusation She Used AI

Source: Just Done When OK! ran Jenelle's response to Jace's text messages through Just Done, we got a 98 percent AI content result.

OK! went to that site and ran the same words and received a 98 percent result. Reddit users commented with their lack of surprise, with one noting the “only shock here is that someone taught Jenelle to use ChatGPT.” “OMG I called it!” another person wrote. “I said yesterday I bet she used ChatGPT.” “Duh, she don’t have time to write that,” a third Reddit user insisted. “She’s gotta get ready for the clurb [sic].” Others called out her grammar, with one person noting they “figured it was a generated message” as “she doesn’t have great grammar and spelling. That post was written too perfectly and I noticed it immediately.”

Jace's Leaked Text Messages

Source: @jace_vahn/Instagram Jace Evans leaked private text messages between him and his mom.

As OK! reported, Jace posted private text messages between him and his mom on Tuesday, August 19. The texts included her saying he lied about her ex David Eason strangling him, cursing at him and threatening him. Once the messages were out in the public arena, Jenelle took to Instagram Story to defend herself, which is what the Reddit user accused her of using AI for.

Jenelle's Response to Jace's Texts

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans asked for 'kindness and prayers' after her son Jace leaked text messages between them.

“My children are my whole world,” Jenelle’s statement began. “And everything I do is to try and protect, guide and love them. Like any parent, I set rules and boundaries. And sometimes that isn’t easy.” Jenelle said Jace posting their “private texts” was “his reaction to being rightfully disciplined.” “And while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle,” she continued. “Navigating Jace’s medical diagnoses has not been easy, but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs. I will always stand by him. No matter what challenges come our way. And I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids.” Jenelle also asked for “empathy, kindness and prayers during this time” for herself, Jace and their family as they “work through this together.”

Jenlle Had More to Say Regarding the Leaked Texts

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans claimed Jace was 'in trouble with the law' recently.