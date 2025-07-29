Jenelle Evans Insists Son Jace 'Learned His Lesson' After Moving in With Estranged Dad Andrew Lewis: 'A Fiasco!'
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is standing by her decision to send her son Jace Evans to live with his father, Andrew Lewis, in Florida earlier this year.
In May, Jenelle confirmed she called Andrew to ask him for help with Jace, as he had been having issues, including running away multiple times. At the time, she said it was the right move to keep “both households safe," as she wants to “protect” her two younger kids.
By June, Jace ended up moving back with Jenelle, as Andrew was reportedly not in a position to be raising a child.
Jenelle Was Criticized for Sending Jace to Andrew
After the ordeal, a critic on Facebook slammed Jenelle for sending Jace across the country to live with Andrew, insisting neither she nor Jace “know Andrew.”
“I do know my ex, I know him very well and in fact, I wanted Jace to learn the type of person he was,” Jenelle responded. “And Jace was very like, ‘Mom, can I please go live with my dad, let me go live with my dad,’ and I was like, ‘You don’t know the type of person he is,’ and [Jace] is like, ‘Just let me go find out myself.’”
“So, he went and guess what? He found out the type of person [Andrew] was,” she added.
Jenelle Claims Jace Is Happier 'Being at Home' With Her
Though Jenelle didn't know what type of conditions Jace would be living in, she said his family raved about how "great" Andrew had been doing, as he was no longer drinking alcohol, secured a job and was engaged.
“Well, once Jace got there, [he found out that Andrew’s] fiancée broke up with him, and I don’t know what happened from there,” Jenelle continued. “I mean, I just know from what Jace told me. I’m not gonna share too much, but it was a fiasco and Jace didn’t want to admit it to me, but he finally did, and he’s happier being at home. He learned his lesson. That’s all I can say.”
Jace 'Lasted Less Than Two Weeks' With Andrew
As OK! reported in June, an insider shared Jace only “lasted less than two weeks with Andrew.” “Jace didn’t choose to go live with Andrew,” they added. “It was decided for him. And he hated it here. And he was very upset with Jenelle for sending him. No one is surprised this didn’t work out.”
Jenelle Kicked Jace Out
Prior to Jace moving in with Andrew, he reposted a video on social media that implied Jenelle kicked him out of their home after she called 911 on him and claimed he was “smashing everything in the house." She also stated to the 911 operator he had broken a door and chucked a dog crate down the stairs.
On April 14, popular X account @_AnonHater_ posted screenshots of various things Jace had reposted to TikTok “within the last 2 hours.” These included videos captioned, “When your mom kick u out then report you as missing to the police,” “depression takes everything until it takes your life” and “you can’t hurt me my mom doesn’t even see potential in me.”