Jenelle Evans Insists Son Jace 'Learned His Lesson' After Moving in With Estranged Dad Andrew Lewis: 'A Fiasco!'

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is standing by her decision to send her son Jace Evans to live with his father, Andrew Lewis, in Florida earlier this year.

In May, Jenelle confirmed she called Andrew to ask him for help with Jace, as he had been having issues, including running away multiple times. At the time, she said it was the right move to keep “both households safe," as she wants to “protect” her two younger kids.

By June, Jace ended up moving back with Jenelle, as Andrew was reportedly not in a position to be raising a child.