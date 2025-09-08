or
Article continues below advertisement
'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Claims Lil Wayne Wanted to Hook Up With Her as She Exposes DMs: 'He Flew Me Out to L.A.'

Composite photo of Jenelle Evans and Lil Wayne
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook; MEGA

Jenelle Evans claimed Lil Wayne wanted to hook up with her and exposed alleged DMs from him in a recent livestream.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claimed rapper Lil Wayne slid into her DMs and wanted to hook up with her.

“Lil Wayne jumped into my DMs,” she said on a recent livestream. “And flew me out to L.A, and I met him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne Had a Message for Jenelle Evans

Source: @hiemilynoelle/TikTok

Jenelle Evans exposed alleged DMs from Lil Wayne.

Evans exposed alleged DMs he sent her, in which he wrote, “Be mine.” “Say no more King,” she responded. “When?” He then allegedly asked for her number, and they started messaging.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Jenelle Evans Hook Up With Lil Wayne?

Photo of Lil Wayne
Source: MEGA

Jenelle Evans said she did not hook up with Lil Wayne even though he wanted to.

“Did I hook up with him? No,” she shared with her followers. “Did he want to? Yes. I just said, ‘I wanted to go out to dinner and get to know each other first,’ and he just wanted to jump into it, I guess you could say.”

This isn’t the first time Evans has posted someone’s personal information lately, as she doxxed a critic of hers on August 31.

“Keep harassing me and I’ll take out charges and personally fly to your town to do it,” Evans shared on her social media alongside a screenshot of a woman named Amanda Kathryn’s Facebook profile. “I’m still in the hospital and don’t need your drama.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Woman Jenelle Evans Doxxed

Photo of Jenelle Evans
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans recently doxxed a critic of hers on X.

Evans alleged Kathryn was the woman behind @anonhater_, a longstanding account on X that has been a vocal critic of hers. The reality star claimed her dog in her Facebook photos was the same animal @anonhater_ posted.

Kathryn admitted she is the person behind the account and talked with OK! at the time about the ordeal.

“As a person who got doxxed in this situation, I want people to understand that it’s not just internet drama — it’s dangerous,” she stated. “Putting someone’s private information online puts their safety and their family’s safety at risk.”

Jenelle Evans Slammed for Her Actions

Photo of Jenelle Evans
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans has a 'lengthy history of doxxing people in the past,' Amanda Kathryn said.

“What makes this even worse is the pattern we’ve already seen in this community,” she added, noting Evans has a “lengthy history of doxxing people in the past” and “sharing personal details of critics and even her own family members online.”

“When someone with a large platform uses that power to expose private information, it normalizes the idea that this is an acceptable way to ‘fight back,’” she continued. “It isn’t.”

Kathryn insisted whether it’s “Jenelle” or a friend of Jenelle’s she believes gave the information to her, “doxxing is wrong, harmful and should never be excused.”

Aside from feuding with Kathryn, Evans has also been going at her ex August Keen and her ex-husband David Eason’s ex-girlfriend Kenleigh Heatwole.

