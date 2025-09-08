REALITY TV NEWS 'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Claims Lil Wayne Wanted to Hook Up With Her as She Exposes DMs: 'He Flew Me Out to L.A.' Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook; MEGA Jenelle Evans claimed Lil Wayne wanted to hook up with her and exposed alleged DMs from him in a recent livestream. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 8 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claimed rapper Lil Wayne slid into her DMs and wanted to hook up with her. “Lil Wayne jumped into my DMs,” she said on a recent livestream. “And flew me out to L.A, and I met him.”

Lil Wayne Had a Message for Jenelle Evans

Evans exposed alleged DMs he sent her, in which he wrote, “Be mine.” “Say no more King,” she responded. “When?” He then allegedly asked for her number, and they started messaging.

Did Jenelle Evans Hook Up With Lil Wayne?

Source: MEGA Jenelle Evans said she did not hook up with Lil Wayne even though he wanted to.

“Did I hook up with him? No,” she shared with her followers. “Did he want to? Yes. I just said, ‘I wanted to go out to dinner and get to know each other first,’ and he just wanted to jump into it, I guess you could say.” This isn’t the first time Evans has posted someone’s personal information lately, as she doxxed a critic of hers on August 31. “Keep harassing me and I’ll take out charges and personally fly to your town to do it,” Evans shared on her social media alongside a screenshot of a woman named Amanda Kathryn’s Facebook profile. “I’m still in the hospital and don’t need your drama.”

The Woman Jenelle Evans Doxxed

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans recently doxxed a critic of hers on X.

Evans alleged Kathryn was the woman behind @anonhater_, a longstanding account on X that has been a vocal critic of hers. The reality star claimed her dog in her Facebook photos was the same animal @anonhater_ posted. Kathryn admitted she is the person behind the account and talked with OK! at the time about the ordeal. “As a person who got doxxed in this situation, I want people to understand that it’s not just internet drama — it’s dangerous,” she stated. “Putting someone’s private information online puts their safety and their family’s safety at risk.”

Jenelle Evans Slammed for Her Actions

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans has a 'lengthy history of doxxing people in the past,' Amanda Kathryn said.