'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Applied to Be on 'Love Island USA': 'They're Always Looking for Bombshells'

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is interested in starring on Love Island USA.
“I would go on,” Evans told a media outlet regarding appearing on a dating show. “I even applied for Love Island for this season, but I don’t know, I’m scared, I don’t even know if I would want to go on it, but I would like to do like a Bachelorette-type show.”
'They're Always Looking for Bombshells'
“I [applied] just like a week ago because, you know, as it’s airing, they’re at the villa,” she elaborated. “They’re always looking for bombshells, and girls to go in and people get eliminated and switched out and stuff, so I thought I might as well.”
“I’ve been watching Love Island and Love Is Blind so, like, I know exactly what I want and what I don’t want from my next partner,” she dished. "It’s easier for me to cut guys off, way easier.”
Time to Celebrate
Evans, who is single, recently celebrated her divorce from David Eason with a party at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City.
“I have a lot of fans reach out to me all the time and asking what was that step you took, and really I think it’s just up to you and you’ll know when the time is right. But when the time is right, you should definitely celebrate because you’re moving into happiness and peace and less anxiety in your life and you can finally just be yourself without being judged," she said of this next chapter.
More Children
Evans, who is a mom to three children, recently made it clear she’s not opposed to the idea of adding to her brood one day.
“I mean, if I dated somebody and they didn't have kids and they really wanted kids, I would consider IVF,” she shared in a recent interview. “But as of right now, I do not want anymore.”
After Evans split from Eason, she dated August Keen. The pair had a tumultuous relationship and eventually called it quits. Since then, she has not been romantically linked to anyone.
'Not Rushing'
She made it clear in a recent conversation with a news outlet she’s “not rushing” to get into any new relationship right now.
“But if something happens naturally, it happens,” she added. “I think I've been on, like, two dates in the past year. That's about it. So, staying to myself, really."