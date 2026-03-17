Jenelle Evans' Mom Barbara Claims Grandson Jace, 16, Held 'Gun to His Head' and Threatened to 'Hurt' Her in Chilling 911 Call
March 17 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Chilling new details have emerged about a shocking incident in which Jenelle Evans' mother, Barbara Evans, called 911 on her 16-year-old grandson, Jace Evans, leading to him being sent for mental health treatment.
Barbara called North Carolina authorities on February 22, informing them of a "troubled teen disturbance." The matriarch can be heard telling officers she needs someone to come talk to her "immediately," according to audio obtained by a news outlet.
Barbara Evans Claims Jace Evans 'Had a Gun to His Head'
“My grandson is on probation. He is destroying my house. He had a gun to his head … and I’m up here,” the MTV alum said on the call. “He’s screaming at me. He’s trying to hurt me.”
Barbara rushed officers to "come out and talk" to her, worried that her grandson was going to "destroy the rest" of her house.
Law enforcement was dispatched to the scene, where it was determined that "further action" was necessary.
It's unclear how long the teen will receive inpatient psychiatric care. Insiders close to the family noted that they were focused on improving the health and stability of Jenelle's eldest child, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis in 2009.
Jace Evans Was Hospitalized for Mental Health Issues
As OK! previously reported, Jace was hospitalized in a mental health facility after allegedly pulling out a gun and threatening both his own life and his grandmother's.
The outburst comes amid speculation about the teenager's suspected substance use, with sources claiming the 16 and Pregnant star's son had been drinking and taking drugs before the frightening ordeal.
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- Jenelle Evans' Ex August Keen Reveals Reality Star Is 'Refusing to Pay' for Her Son Jace's Medical Expenses After Hospital Visit: 'She Needs to Take Accountability!'
- Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Reveals Son Kaiser Has 'Infected Abscess In His Groin'
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Jenelle Evans Responded to Jace Evan's Hospitalization
“At this time, we respectfully ask for privacy for the family and Jenelle Evans,” a rep for Jenelle told a news outlet. “This is a personal matter, and space and understanding are appreciated as they focus on their well-being and time together. Thank you for respecting their privacy during this time.”
Jace's outburst comes nearly three years after the mother-daughter duo battled in court for more than a decade before Jenelle was granted custody of her son in March 2023.
Jace Evans Was Reportedly Living With Barbara Evans
However, Jace had been living with his grandmother after running away from home several times in the last few years.
In response to Jace's living situation, Jenelle declined to give more context, telling TMZ, “At this time, we have no comment on the matter. We’re unable to discuss this issue because it involves confidential personal matters.”