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Jenelle Evans' Mom Barbara Claims Grandson Jace, 16, Held 'Gun to His Head' and Threatened to 'Hurt' Her in Chilling 911 Call

Photo of Barbara Evans, Jace Evans and Jenelle Evans
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram; @babsevansmtv/Instagram

Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, claimed her grandson Jace held a ‘gun to his head’ and threatened to hurt her in a chilling 911 phone call.

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March 17 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

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Chilling new details have emerged about a shocking incident in which Jenelle Evans' mother, Barbara Evans, called 911 on her 16-year-old grandson, Jace Evans, leading to him being sent for mental health treatment.

Barbara called North Carolina authorities on February 22, informing them of a "troubled teen disturbance." The matriarch can be heard telling officers she needs someone to come talk to her "immediately," according to audio obtained by a news outlet.

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Barbara Evans Claims Jace Evans 'Had a Gun to His Head'

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Photo of Jace's grandmother, Barbara Evans, claimed that he 'had a gun to his head' during the 911 call.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jace's grandmother, Barbara Evans, claimed that he 'had a gun to his head' during the 911 call.

“My grandson is on probation. He is destroying my house. He had a gun to his head … and I’m up here,” the MTV alum said on the call. “He’s screaming at me. He’s trying to hurt me.”

Barbara rushed officers to "come out and talk" to her, worried that her grandson was going to "destroy the rest" of her house.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the scene, where it was determined that "further action" was necessary.

It's unclear how long the teen will receive inpatient psychiatric care. Insiders close to the family noted that they were focused on improving the health and stability of Jenelle's eldest child, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis in 2009.

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Jace Evans Was Hospitalized for Mental Health Issues

Photo of Jenelle Evans welcomed her 16-year-old son, Jace Evans, when she appeared on 'Teen Mom' in 2009.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans welcomed her 16-year-old son, Jace Evans, when she appeared on 'Teen Mom' in 2009.

As OK! previously reported, Jace was hospitalized in a mental health facility after allegedly pulling out a gun and threatening both his own life and his grandmother's.

The outburst comes amid speculation about the teenager's suspected substance use, with sources claiming the 16 and Pregnant star's son had been drinking and taking drugs before the frightening ordeal.

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Jenelle Evans Responded to Jace Evan's Hospitalization

Photo of Jenelle Evans asked for privacy as her son was hospitalized for mental health issues.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans asked for privacy as her son was hospitalized for mental health issues.

“At this time, we respectfully ask for privacy for the family and Jenelle Evans,” a rep for Jenelle told a news outlet. “This is a personal matter, and space and understanding are appreciated as they focus on their well-being and time together. Thank you for respecting their privacy during this time.”

Jace's outburst comes nearly three years after the mother-daughter duo battled in court for more than a decade before Jenelle was granted custody of her son in March 2023.

Jace Evans Was Reportedly Living With Barbara Evans

Photo of Jenelle Evans won custody of Jace Evans in March 2023.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans won custody of Jace Evans in March 2023.

However, Jace had been living with his grandmother after running away from home several times in the last few years.

In response to Jace's living situation, Jenelle declined to give more context, telling TMZ, “At this time, we have no comment on the matter. We’re unable to discuss this issue because it involves confidential personal matters.”

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