REALITY TV NEWS Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Slams His Mom After Moving Out of Her House, Claims Reality Star 'Blocked' Him: 'She Needs to Let Everything Go' Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jace Evans slammed his mom Jenelle Evans after moving out of her house. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Jenelle Evans’ son Jace Evans publicly slammed his mother after moving out of her house and back to North Carolina. “Crazy how my mom blocked me but I’m doing a lot better,” Jace wrote on his Instagram Story. “Just a FYI, down back in NC, but I just don’t understand why my Momma keeps putting up with all this BS. She needs to let everything go.”

Jace Evans Addresses the Situation With Jenelle Evans

Source: @jace_vahn/Instagram Jace Evans claimed his mom, Jenelle Evans, blocked him.

Jace revealed she shut his phone off because “she’s mad but she keeps posting stupid stuff about tabloids.” “IDGAF about TS [sic],” Jace continued. “Nobody in my family is doing that so think what you wanna think, but the truth is the truth. Ur [sic] never gonna like it. Suck [sic] to hear that, but like I said, the truth is the truth.” Jace then pleaded to Jenelle to “stop posting all this stuff.” “It’s over,” he concluded. “I’m back in NC and that’s that. She’s scared for her own loss.”

The Text Messages Jace Evans Leaked

Source: @jace_vahn/Instagram Jenelle Evans cursed at her son in a leaked text message.

As OK! reported, Jace exposed Jenelle when he posted private text messages between them to his Instagram on Tuesday, August 19. In the first post, which he captioned, “I am finally putting out how my mother really is,” Jace insisted he doesn't “care" about his siblings, Kaiser and Ensley, only his “health” and “living situation.” He also called Jenelle “crazy,” to which she responded, “You’re the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F--- YOU.” In another text Jace shared, Jenelle accused him of “lying” about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him. In the final screenshot, which Jace captioned, “I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he shared an extended version of the first text message.

Jenelle Evans' Public Statement on Jace Evans

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans said her children are her 'whole world.'

After the texts were posted, Jenelle rushed to her Instagram Story to issue a public statement. “My children are my whole world,” she shared. “And everything I do is to try and protect, guide and love them. Like any parent, I set rules and boundaries. And sometimes that isn’t easy.” Jenelle claimed Jace posting their “private texts” was “his reaction to being rightfully disciplined.” “And while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle,” she continued. “Navigating Jace’s medical diagnoses has not been easy, but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs. I will always stand by him. No matter what challenges come our way. And I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids.”

Jenelle Said Jace Evans Has Been 'In Trouble With the Law'

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans asked for 'empathy' and 'kindness' during this tough time.