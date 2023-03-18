'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Awarded Full Custody Of Son Jace

“Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father,” the mother-of-three said.

“She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’ She has seen the way David [Eason] parents my children and she knows we’re able to handle it," she continued. "We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter. We have officially signed the papers on Thursday, March 16th at the courthouse, it’s a done deal!”