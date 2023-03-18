'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Awarded Full Custody Of Son Jace
Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was granted full custody of her eldest son, Jace, after her mother, Barbara Evans, was his legal guardian for 13 years.
The reality TV alum gave her mother custody of Jace soon after she gave birth to him at age 17.
“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” the 31-year-old explained.
Jenelle and Barbara have had a strained relationship due to the disagreement about Jace’s custody. The 13-year-old boy has lived with his grandmother his whole life, but will now move in with Jenelle.
“Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father,” the mother-of-three said.
“She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’ She has seen the way David [Eason] parents my children and she knows we’re able to handle it," she continued. "We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter. We have officially signed the papers on Thursday, March 16th at the courthouse, it’s a done deal!”
The mother-daughter duo have been fighting about Jace’s custody for years. Teen Mom 2 displayed many of the pair’s disputes with Jenelle accusing her mother of not letting her parent Jace, while Barbara claimed she never cared for her son enough.
The teen mom shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, as well as having son Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith and lastly, she gave birth to daughter Ensley, 6, whom she shares with hubby David.
Jenelle tied the knot with David in 2017 after dating the father-of-one for two years — her mother did not receive an invitation to the big day.
That same year, Jenelle revealed why she did not extend an invite to the matriarch.
“I can’t forgive someone that’s just not going to give me back my son, so, and it’s still going on. It hasn’t been resolved. And if I had custody of him now maybe I would have invited her, but I’m not at the moment.”