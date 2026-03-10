or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Jenelle Evans
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Hospitalized After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Grandma and Threatening to Kill Himself

Image of Jenelle Evans' son Jace is under professional care at a mental health facility.
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans' son Jace is under professional care at a mental health facility.

Profile Image

March 10 2026, Updated 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans' son Jace has been hospitalized in a mental health facility after allegedly pulling a gun on his grandmother, Barbara, before threatening to kill both her and himself.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ the 16-year-old reportedly put the firearm to his head during the terrifying incident.

Jace's horrifying outburst comes amid concerns about the teenager's suspected substance use, with insiders claiming the 16 and Pregnant star's son had been drinking and taking drugs prior to the life-threatening ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jenelle Evans' son Jace had been living with his grandmother after running away from home multiple times.
Source: MTV

Jenelle Evans' son Jace had been living with his grandmother after running away from home multiple times.

Details of the scary situation come after news broke on Monday, March 9, that Jace was receiving professional treatment for his mental health and well-being.

According to the news outlet, police responded to a call from Barbara's North Carolina home on February 22 for a "troubled teen disturbance."

Seven law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene, where Jace had been living with his grandmother, and determined "further action" was necessary.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace's Mental Health Treatment Is 'No One's Business'

Image of It's unclear how long Jace Evans will remain in the mental health facility.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

It's unclear how long Jace Evans will remain in the mental health facility.

It's unclear how long Jace will receive in-patient psychiatric care, however, sources close to the family revealed to the news publication that their focus is solely on improving the health and stability of Jenelle's eldest child, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis in 2009.

Jenelle briefly reacted to news of Jace entering a mental health facility on Monday night, writing via X, "Yeah, that’s no one’s business to begin with."

She also provided screenshots of her declining to make a comment to TMZ — though she gave permission for the outlet to “run the story” regarding Jace’s treatment.

MORE ON:
Jenelle Evans

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans Insists Mom Barbara Is Not 'the Enemy'

Image of Jenelle Evans briefly weighed in on the situation via X.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans briefly weighed in on the situation via X.

In another post uploaded a few hours before details of the alleged gun incident were revealed on Tuesday, March 10, Jenelle wrote, "Whoever thought the enemy is my own mother, sad AF."

The Evans family is no stranger to explosive feuds and health concerns surrounding Jace — who has been primarily raised by Barbara since he was an infant.

Jenelle Evans Has Legal Custody of Her Son Jace

Image of Jenelle Evans declined to formally comment on the matter.
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans declined to formally comment on the matter.

Barbara has battled her daughter in court for more than a decade in an effort to maintain custody, with Jenelle regaining full custody of Jace in March 2023.

Jace, however, returned to living with his grandmother after running away from home on several occasions.

In response to Jace’s living situation and fleeing his mom’s residence, Jenelle’s rep told TMZ: “At this time, we have no comment on the matter. We’re unable to discuss this issue because it involves confidential personal matters.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.