Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Hospitalized After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Grandma and Threatening to Kill Himself

Jenelle Evans' son Jace has been hospitalized in a mental health facility after allegedly pulling a gun on his grandmother, Barbara, before threatening to kill both her and himself. Sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ the 16-year-old reportedly put the firearm to his head during the terrifying incident. Jace's horrifying outburst comes amid concerns about the teenager's suspected substance use, with insiders claiming the 16 and Pregnant star's son had been drinking and taking drugs prior to the life-threatening ordeal.

Source: MTV Jenelle Evans' son Jace had been living with his grandmother after running away from home multiple times.

Details of the scary situation come after news broke on Monday, March 9, that Jace was receiving professional treatment for his mental health and well-being. According to the news outlet, police responded to a call from Barbara's North Carolina home on February 22 for a "troubled teen disturbance." Seven law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene, where Jace had been living with his grandmother, and determined "further action" was necessary.

Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace's Mental Health Treatment Is 'No One's Business'

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram It's unclear how long Jace Evans will remain in the mental health facility.

It's unclear how long Jace will receive in-patient psychiatric care, however, sources close to the family revealed to the news publication that their focus is solely on improving the health and stability of Jenelle's eldest child, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis in 2009. Jenelle briefly reacted to news of Jace entering a mental health facility on Monday night, writing via X, "Yeah, that’s no one’s business to begin with." She also provided screenshots of her declining to make a comment to TMZ — though she gave permission for the outlet to “run the story” regarding Jace’s treatment.

Jenelle Evans Insists Mom Barbara Is Not 'the Enemy'

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans briefly weighed in on the situation via X.

In another post uploaded a few hours before details of the alleged gun incident were revealed on Tuesday, March 10, Jenelle wrote, "Whoever thought the enemy is my own mother, sad AF." The Evans family is no stranger to explosive feuds and health concerns surrounding Jace — who has been primarily raised by Barbara since he was an infant.

Jenelle Evans Has Legal Custody of Her Son Jace

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans declined to formally comment on the matter.